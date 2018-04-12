Redondo Beach About Town

Inclusive kids gym seeks volunteers

We Rock The Spectrum Redondo Beach, a gym with equipment for children and adults of all abilities or needs – including physical and mental needs – is seeking volunteers. We Rock The Spectrum’s facility combines sensory recreational play, dance, music, and art in a safe, clean, climate controlled supervised environment. Volunteer responsibilities include supervising open play, break time, one-on-one supervision, birthday parties and camps.

To learn more, contact Sabina Sandoval or Sharalle Horn at 310-318-7191.

RBUSD seeking applicants for Bond Oversight Committee

The Redondo Beach Unified School District is accepting applications for positions on its Measure Q Bond Oversight Committee.

Redondo Beach voters passed Measure Q, a $63 million facility improvement bond measure, in November 2012. The committee meets a minimum of 4 times annually.

The Committee has two openings. Preferred qualifications include activity within the business community; activity within a senior citizens’ organization; activity within a taxpayers’ organization; parent or guardianship of a child enrolled in the district; and/or membership of a parent-teacher association.

The application form is available online at rbusd.org under Measure Q Bond Committee Application. Applications are due April 30 and should be submitted to Janet Redella, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services, RBUSD District Office, 1401 Inglewood Avenue.

BCHD seeking residents for committees

The Beach Cities Health District Board of Directors is seeking residents and high school students to serve on its advisory committees. Openings are available for the Community Health Committee, which advises the board on community health and wellness concerns, monitors the availability of community health resources and recommends areas for programs and services; the Strategic Planning Committee, which helps the board formulate and fulfill the vision and goals of BCHD; and the Finance Committee which works to ensure the financial health of BCHD.

Committee members must reside in Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach or Redondo Beach. Applicants must submit a resume. High school students must complete a youth application and provide three letters of reference.

Applications are available at bchd.org/committee. All applications are due by noon Monday, June 4, 2018. Top candidates will be contacted for interviews and appointments will be announced in July.

Adult community members with questions should contact Charlie Velasquez at Charlie.Velasquez@bchd.org. High school students with questions should contact Ali Steward at (310) 374-3426, ext. 194 or Ali.Steward@bchd.org.