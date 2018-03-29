Advertisement
 Added on March 29, 2018  David Mendez  

Redondo Beach About Town

Wilderness Park Camp Out Fundraiser and Service Project

On April 21, the South Bay Parkland Conservancy will hold an Overnight Camp Out Fundraiser at Wilderness Park, with proceeds going to support the park’s revitalization. In addition to the Camp Out, SBPC will sponsor a morning gardening project from 10 a.m. to noon. SBPC will provide tools, as well as snacks and water. They ask participants with garden tools to bring their own, especially rakes.

Camping will be limited to 80 people Tickets are $125 for families up to five people and $25 for children. Tickets include campsite reservation, meals, and an evening program. For more information, visit SouthBayParks.org.

 

by David Mendez

David Mendez is the beat reporter for Redondo Beach. If you've got tips, questions, or just want to talk, feel free to reach out on Twitter, via email or by phone, at 424-269-2834.

