Redondo Beach About Town

North Redondo traffic circle to be removed

The mini traffic circle experiment at the intersection of Plant Avenue and Blossom Lane in north Redondo Beach has ended, following a vote of the City Council on Tuesday.

Redondo’s city staff noted that the traffic circle faced a series of issues during its six-month trial period, finding that some drivers had trouble negotiating the space, due to constraints in the intersection. More than 80 percent of over 100 residents surveyed about the circle were unhappy with it, preferring an all-way stop instead.

But staff did note that the circle did its job in reducing speeds. Studies found that drivers were slowed by 8 MPH on average.

Councilwoman Laura Emdee, who represents the district, noted that – though the circle was successful in slowing drivers – residents just didn’t like it, starting with its looks.

“The first thing they did, they started screaming that it looked like a birthday cake,” Emdee said.

The Council unanimously voted to remove the North Redondo circle, though each council member is interested in having a similar program in their district.