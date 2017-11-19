Redondo tips off basketball season hosting two tournaments

By Randy Angel

The prep boys and girls basketball seasons are ready to tip off with Redondo serving as host of high-quality tournaments for both genders.

Honoring former standout guard Ryse Williams, who died from a rare form of cancer in June before beginning his collegiate career at Loyola Marymount, the first tournament of the season has been renamed the Ryse Williams Pacific Shores Tournament.

The 66th edition of the event begins Monday at 3 p.m. Under first-year head coach Ali Parvaz, Redondo begins a new chapter in its storied career Monday with its first game playing Lynwood at 8 p.m.

Other first-round games include Santa Margarita-Rancho Dominguez, St. Anthony-Birmingham, Mayfair-Serra, Westchester-Millikan, Windward-Dominguez, Narbonne-Inglewood and Oak Park-Gahr.

Action continues Tuesday Friday and Saturday culminating with the championship match at 8:30 p.m.

Brackets are available on the athletic website at redondounion.org.

Redondo’s girls basketball team hosts the 12th annual Battle at the Beach tournament beginning Monday, Nov. 27. Marcelo Enriquez begins his 23rd year as head coach of the Sea Hawks who open Platinum Division Pool C play against Serra, followed by Lynwood on Wednesday Nov. 29.

Also in the Platinum Division at Pool A (Etiwanda, Chaminade, St. Anthony), Pool B (Windward, Long Beach Poly, West) and Pool D (Harvard-Westlake, Bishop Montgomery, El Camino).

Gold Division participants include: Pool A (Carson, North, Westchester, St. Mary’s Academy) and Pool B (Narbonne, Valley Christian, Peninsula, Hawthorne).

The full schedule is available at seahawkhoops.com.