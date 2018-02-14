Redondo boys face tough task in Division 1 basketball playoffs; Lady Sea Hawks earn top seed

by Randy Angel

Redondo (18-9) captured its sixth consecutive Bay League title and hosted Loyola (13-12) in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday. The winner will advance to take on third-seeded Pasadena (20-6) in the second round on Friday. All games are schedule to tip off at 7 p.m.

The Sea Hawks are led by seniors Quinn Collins (6-foot-8) and Zekiah LoVett (6-foot-3) with Collins leading the team in the majority of stats.

Collins, a forward, led the team with 17.6 Points per game, 6.3 rebounds per game and 33 blocks this season. He was second in 3-pointers with 28.

Guard LoVett averaged 16.2 points per game and had a team-high 57 3 pointers.

Senior guard Kyle Carter (6-foot-1) recorded 26 3-pointers and 212 points, senior forward Darrick Webb (6-foot-3) scored 151 points and grabbed 83 rebounds while junior forward Chimeze Maduno (6-4) was second on the team grabbing four rebounds per game while amassing 107 for the season.

Bay League runner-up Inglewood (16-8) played at No. 4 China Hills in the opener and, if the Sentinels won, will face the Dominguez-Windward victor on Friday.

Peninsula (14-12) traveled to Roosevelt on Wednesday with the winner advancing to face the Villa Park-JSerra victor on Friday.

Bishop Montgomery (25-0) is ranked No. 1 in the tough eight team Open Division. The Knights hosted St. John Bosco on Tuesday and if successful, will take on the winner of the Sierra Canyon-Rancho Christian game in the semifinals on Saturday at Cal Baptist University.

In Division 3AA, West Torrance (19-7) plays at Schurr (15-6) while Leuzinger (17-8) hosts Ventura (11-11).

In Division 4A, Chadwick (10-11) travels to Orangewood Academy (16-10) and, in Division 4AA, El Segundo (15-11) opens the playoffs at Mark Keppel (22-7)

Redondo girls earn Div. 2AA top seed

After sharing the Bay League crown with Palos Verdes (9-1 records), top seeded Redondo (21-5) hosts Agoura (14-11) in the Division 2AA playoffs which begin Thursday. All games are slated to start at 7 p.m.

League runner-up Mira Costa (15-12) travels to take on a tough Lynwood team (17-6) and Mustang coach John Lapham hopes his undersized squad can pull out a victory.

Leuzinger (20-7) travels to face Los Altos (20-6).

“They are a very challenging opponent but we feel like we will make a real game of it,” Lapham stated. “Our ladies have played really hard this season and have kept their heads up even after several narrow defeats. We don’t have a lot of size so we have focused on playing good team defense and on running a disciplined offense. We’ve played four senior guards throughout the season, and all four have played well: Kelli Toyooka, Haley Herdman, Kira Escovar and Gloria Bianchi.”

Lapham has also had good contributions from several juniors and sophomores including Christine Garrison, Kaylee Lo, Nicole Matsumoto, Juliana Chen and Kim Waller.

In Division 3AA, Palos Verdes (16-10) plays at Mayfair (14-11) while Peninsula (14-12) travels to face Moorpark (17-11) in the Division 3A opener.

In the elite Open Division, No. 7 Bishop Montgomery (18-8) plays at Windward on Saturday with the second round games being held on Saturday, Feb. 24.

In Division 1, Pioneer League champion West Torrance (22-4) hosts Cantwell-Sacred Heart (17-10) while North Torrance (18-10) travels to Santa Barbara (13-5).

In Division 4A, Chadwick (16-6) plays at La Quinta (16-7).

Second round games are slated for Saturday followed by the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

To view all brackets and results, visit CIF-SS.com.