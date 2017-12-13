Redondo athletes lead local fall season All-CIF selections

By Randy Angel

Local high school athletes were honored Monday when the All-CIF teams were by the CIF-Southern Section.

Redondo senior Blake Vogelsang was named Division 4 Player of the Year and Chris Murin captured Coach of the Year honors after leading the Sea Hawks to the first boys water polo CIF title in school history.

The CIF title was a goal for Murin who took over the program in 2014 after helping Palos Verdes win boys and girls titles.

“It feels great to win the Player of the Year award in my senior year,” Vogelsang said. “Of course, it could not have happened without my teammates. I’m glad all of the hard work i have put in has paid off with a CIF title. When Chris came to Redondo he really stepped up the program.”

Also named to the team were Redondo junior Alex Wrightsman and senior Seth Ulrich along with Peninsula junior Cole Allyn.

Mira Costa senior Paul Matt was named to the Division 2 team after leading the Mustangs to the Bay League championship with an 8-0 record before reaching the quarterfinals.

Girls Volleyball

Redondo was represented on the All-CIF Girls Volleyball Division 1 team by senior outside hitter Brooklyn Schirmer. The USC-bound Schirmer helped the Sea Hawks run the table to capture the Bay League crown. Redondo finished the season with an impressive 35-6 record reaching the semifinals in the CIF-SS Division 1 and State Regional playoffs.

In Division 2, Palos Verdes senior middle Blocker Elise Austin was an All-CIF selection.

El Segundo senior middle blocker Alyssa Pearson was named to the Division 4 team while Rolling Hills Prep sophomore outside hitter Kai Nickerson made the Division 8 team.

8-Man Football

In 8-man football, Chadwick landed three players on the All-CIF Division 1 team with seniors Aidan Ambers, David Moore and Joey Merkin.

In Division 2 Rolling Hills Prep was represented by senior Garrett Han and junior James Lewis.

The 11-man football All-CIF teams will be announced in January. For complete lists of All-CIF teams, visit cifss.org.