“Rebels on Pointe” – Definitely not pointless [MOVIE REVIEW]

“Rebels on Pointe,” directed by Canadian documentarian Bobbi Jo Hart, is a celebration on so many different levels. A gay (both the literal and colloquial meanings of the word) fairy tale where all the characters (and they really are characters) triumph and live happily ever after; or so they would have you believe. “Rebels on Pointe” is the story of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the premier all-male ballet company dedicated to humor, improvisation, and dazzling skills. You might think of them as the Harlem Globetrotters of professional dance.

First and foremost, this is a company of outstanding dancers with impeccable technique. All members trained for many years and continue to do so as they travel the world to spots familiar as well as exotic.

Celebrating more than forty years as a company, the Ballet Trockadero de Monte Carlo, or as more commonly known, “The Trocks,” have gained an enormous following. Founded in 1974, they danced their first concert on the second floor of a community center in the New York meat packing district (long before it was chic or “safe”). Today their choice of locales is quite upscale but the wicked fun and classically inspired choreography remains the same as they work to improve their presentations with well-respected professionals.

“Rebels on Pointe,” filmed over a period of four years, tells its story through the eyes and experiences of four of their leading dancers, all from different backgrounds and at different stages of their careers.

Bobby Carter is from Charleston, South Carolina. Always bullied as a child, he had the overwhelming support of his mother (and acquiescence of his father) as he focused his aspirations on classical dance. Bobby, however, was always intrigued with dancing on pointe, a desire that was met with ridicule and rejection until he persevered, eventually landing (literally and figuratively) with the Trocks. He is one of the older dancers but is showing no signs of slowing down.

Raffaele Morra is from Fossano, Italy and at the end of his career, recognizing that he needs to begin transitioning to something that will keep him active and working with the company. Like Bobby and the other dancers profiled in the film, he is exceptionally close to his parents, something that is made more difficult in his case because they are failing and he must try to get back to his home in Italy as frequently as he can.

Carlos Hopuy, from Cuba, comes by his talent genetically. His mother was a prima ballerina with a company in Cuba. He worked feverishly and was a star student everywhere he trained. Classical ballet was his life but, unfortunately, Carlos is quite short; I suppose in politically correct parlance he would be considered “height-challenged.” Joining the Trocks was his way to stay connected and his short stature is a tremendous advantage when dancing one of the lead ballerina roles, and jarringly funny when he plays the male support.

And finally, there is Chase Johnsey from Lakeland, Florida. Chase freely admits that he is difficult in temperament and demanding. He, like Carlos, had his sights on a more traditional ballet career but his height, or lack thereof, made that impossible. The Trocks were his lifeline and he thrived; so much so that when the Trocks toured Britain in 2016, he won “Best Male Dancer” at the National Dance Awards, where his competition were two of the Royal Ballet’s leading male dancers.

Hart emphasizes the family aspect of this company that she tracked for so long, approaching her subject from different angles and perspectives. She highlights the fans, many of whom will have their first glimpse of classical dance from the Trock perspective. I am a huge fan of classical ballet but adore the Trocks for their ability to prick the inflated balloon that is associated with dancing swans, princes, doomed princesses, and costumed pirates. Arguably the most famous of the Trock “bits” is the dying swan choreographed originally for Anna Pavolova, perhaps the greatest ballerina of all time. The choreography is faithful, the dancing impeccable, and the comedic punchline is truly on point (yes, yet again another pun). Luckily, it is one of the dance highlights of the film.

Olga Supphozova (Bobby), Lariska Dumbchenko (Raffaele), Alla Snizova (Carlos), and Roland Deaulin (Chase) have invited you into their home. Enjoy the visit, revel in the history of the company, but most of all immerse yourself in the dance. Don’t miss the point.

Opening Friday November 24 at the Laemmle Music Hall.