General Plan OK’d, will guide Hermosa Beach for decades

by Ryan McDonald

Following community forums and neighborhood walking tours, packed meetings, and social media screeds, the Hermosa Beach City Council unanimously approved PLAN Hermosa to a thin crowd but sincere applause at Council Chambers Tuesday night.

The approval caps a four-year effort to update the city’s General Plan and Local Coastal Program, which will guide the development of the city for coming generations.

Before casting their votes, council members thanked the staff for the work that went into the document, the creation of which they described as both an obligation and an opportunity.

California law requires cities to periodically update their General Plan, which Hermosa last did in 1979. The new plan will enable the city to respond to demands placed on cities in the 21st century that could not have been foreseen during the writing of the last plan. Mayor pro tem Jeff Duclos described it as “the most collaborative document this city has ever produced.”

The collaboration Duclos referenced was not always friendly, with earlier study sessions marked by resident outrage over the plan, or at least what they believed it to contain. Criticisms of the document — some valid, others rooted in rumor — resulted in notable changes to portions of the document involving greenhouse gas emissions and historical preservation.

With the plan all but finalized a month ago, Tuesday’s vote produced little angry shouting or impassioned disagreements. The tensest point came when Councilmember Stacey Armato suggested a revision of language regarding the plan’s city-wide greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

The version of the document delivered to the council by the Planning Commission had committed the city to “meet” the reductions prescribed by the state of California, which require Hermosa to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 66 percent from 2005 levels by 2040. In a meeting last month, the council voted to modify the language to read “meet or exceed,” a move opposed by council members Armato and Carolyn Petty. At the time, Petty warned that it was inappropriate in light of the community’s response to the initial version of the plan, which had called for the city to achieve “carbon neutrality” by 2040.

But the 3-2 coalition that had pushed for the change to “meet or exceed” crumbled when Duclos changed his mind. After discussing his decades of service to the environmental movement, which included a stint on the board of the Surfrider Foundation, Duclos announced that he supported reverting to the Planning Commission’s recommendation.

“I believe we’re going to meet [the goals] and will exceed them. But the language is so subject to misinterpretation,” he said.

Mayor Justin Massey and Councilmember Hany Fangary maintained that the “or exceed” language did not commit the city or residents to extraordinary measures and said that dropping the aspirational addition was not in keeping with Hermosa’s traditions of differentiating itself.

Fangary mentioned being confounded by a recent conversation he had with several residents who questioned why the city would want to go beyond what the state required to combat global warming. These same residents, Fangary said, had opposed Measure O, the 2015 ballot initiative that would have repealed Hermosa’s ban on oil drilling.

“You can drill for oil in the state of California, but 80 percent of Hermosa decided not to drill here. We do things over and above the state all-day long,” he said.