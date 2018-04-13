Phuket Thai: Best of the Beach 2018 Thai, Southeast Asian

Even in the fast-moving South Bay restaurant scene, some things don’t change. Phuket Thai has won or been a close second in this category for over a decade. It certainly isn’t their location, which is in a nondescript multi-use building and lacks the gaudy architecture of Southeast Asia. Their curries have the characteristic Thai balance between heat, tartness, herbal fragrance, and richness, their salads burst with citrus, basil, garlic, and freshness. Thai cooking has changed the way Americans perceive flavor, and Phuket Thai leads the way in the South Bay.

Phuket Thai Restaurant

901 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., 100 B, Redondo Beach

(310) 374-9598

phuketthairedondobeachca.com

Runner-up: Bamboo Thai Bistro

2208 Artesia Blvd., Redondo Beach

(310) 798-4618

bamboothaibistro.com