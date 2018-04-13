PF Chang’s: Best of the Beach 2018 Chinese

We’re more interested in bright, accessible flavors than obsessive authenticity in the South Bay, which is why the Chinese restaurant co-founded by a steakhouse owner gets the nod. Paul Fleming of Fleming’s Steakhouse liked Chinese food and teamed with a famous restaurateur to help create modern Chinese fusion, and they are credited with creating some dishes and introducing Americans to others like Dan Dan Noodles. Their culinary creations range widely, with some dishes showing distinct Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese influences. Every dish has recognizable Chinese heritage, and that’s the way the world eats Chinese food now.

PF Chang’s China Bistro

2041 Rosecrans Ave., Ste#120, El Segundo

(310) 607-9062

3525 W. Carson St. R7 #166, Torrance

(310) 793-0590

Pfchangs.com

Runner-up: Bobo Chinese Deli

2114 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 546-3859

bobochinesedelica.com