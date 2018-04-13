PF Chang’s: Best of the Beach 2018 Chinese
We’re more interested in bright, accessible flavors than obsessive authenticity in the South Bay, which is why the Chinese restaurant co-founded by a steakhouse owner gets the nod. Paul Fleming of Fleming’s Steakhouse liked Chinese food and teamed with a famous restaurateur to help create modern Chinese fusion, and they are credited with creating some dishes and introducing Americans to others like Dan Dan Noodles. Their culinary creations range widely, with some dishes showing distinct Thai, Vietnamese, and Japanese influences. Every dish has recognizable Chinese heritage, and that’s the way the world eats Chinese food now.
PF Chang’s China Bistro
2041 Rosecrans Ave., Ste#120, El Segundo
(310) 607-9062
3525 W. Carson St. R7 #166, Torrance
(310) 793-0590
Pfchangs.com
Runner-up: Bobo Chinese Deli
2114 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach
(310) 546-3859
bobochinesedelica.com
