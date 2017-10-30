Peninsula Education Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Roma Mistry

by David Mendez

Despite her two-term presidency of the Peninsula Education Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Roma Mistry doesn’t think what she’s done merits much consideration, compared to the community of volunteers that she lives among

“I’ve lived on the hill for 22 years…people seem to be involved in so many wonderful organizations, giving back to the community,” Mistry said. “I don’t think what I’ve done is anything unique beyond what people have given back.”

But during her two years as PEF’s President, Mistry saw two consecutive executive directors moved on in quick succession, and helped stabilize the foundation to continue its mission of supporting the Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified School District.

“We have a great community, principals and teachers who care, and volunteers who come together to keep our schools successful,” Mistry said. “We’re ensuring our kids have the tools they need to be successful.”

The former child welfare attorney for Los Angeles County has lived on the hill with her husband, Sameer, since 1995. The two met when they were working on their postgraduate studies; Roma was at Pepperdine Law School, while Sameer was studying medicine at USC.

They first moved to the South Bay after they were married, when he accepted a residency at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, and lived in Redondo Beach.

“We would drive around, and I had never heard of PV before,” Mistry said. “I remember thinking it would be awesome if we could live there, and as a young couple, the timing was right — we saved and bought a house before we had kids.”

The two, she recalls, were the youngest on their block when they moved in. Roma was 27, Sameer was 30. They fell in love with their new neighborhood.

“We were young, no kids, working hard, and we knew we wanted to live there, where the schools were great,” Mistry said.

Their son, Dilan, was born four years later; their daughter, Shefali, three years after him.

When their children were ready to go to school, their parents decided to send them to public school, rather than take advantage of any nearby private options.

“It’s about being part of your local community; I went to LA Unified schools,” Mistry said. “I think public schools have a lot to offer, especially in the community we’re in. It’s a no brainer.”

Mistry started her support for the Peninsula Education Foundation as a donor. She was still practicing law at the time, while volunteering at her child’s school.

“Eventually, I became aware of the funding issues, and how our schools are funded,” Mistry said.

In terms of per-pupil funding, the Palos Verdes Peninsula School District is among the lowest-funded school districts in the state. The bulk of its budget comes from the state’s Local Control Funding Formula. As of the 2015-16 school year, PVPUSD receives $7,579 per student. By comparison, the statewide average for all unified school districts is $8,954 per student.

“When we started donating, my kids were really young; I don’t think I fully grasped the scope of disproportionality in funding for schools,” Mistry said. “From that point, I started paying more attention to what PEF was funding, and it grew from there.”

Music programs nationwide have become expendable in many situations as belts have tightened for schools. However, PEF has named funding music programs among its top priorities.

“That caught my eye; my son participated in music in elementary school and got his first taste of playing an instrument,” Mistry said. “It was a self-esteem boost for him and it spurred an interest going forward and continuing his musical education. That was a big selling point for me.”

As she continued looking into PEF, Mistry appreciated that its board of trustees were a cross-section of the community. Its members ranged from volunteers to professionals, and parents at each level of schooling and across the peninsula community.

“It offered a vantage point from being an elementary school parent to what lies ahead, and what we have to look forward to; plus, it gave a look at what the Ed Foundation does beyond elementary school,” Mistry said.

Mistry joined the PEF Board of Trustees in 2011, shortly after she stepped away from her legal career. In 2014, she was elected board president.

Mistry is reticent about giving herself much credit, instead deferring to the Board of Trustees, as well as PEF Executive Director Christine Byrne, and the organization’s staff and volunteers.

“[Byrne] goes in and is there very day…the PEF office staff is the hardest working group I’ve worked with. They’re a well-oiled machine, making sure things run smoothly, contacting companies and seeking partnerships,” Mistry said. “The buck stops with them.”

Mistry’s challenge, she said, was beyond strictly fundraising. Under her leadership, PEF underwent a review of its bylaws, wrote a strategic plan, and put in place a new employee handbook..

“Those things don’t sound sexy or important, but they’re important for governance,” Mistry said. “For an organization to be successful, it has to be guided.”

Of course, PEF continued its fundraising endeavors. In 2015 and 2016, the organization donated $6.76 million to PVPUSD, with the bulk of contributions coming from PV families. Donors will be thanked and honored at the organization’s upcoming Food and Wine Fest, on Nov. 16. That night, winners of the Chuck Miller Teacher Grant will be honored. Teacher awardees will receive up to $1,500 to bolster their classroom budgets.

Last year Mistry left the board in the hands of co-presidents Matthew Rener and Michelle Fullerton, though she’s still volunteering. Her son recently graduated from Palos Verdes High School, and is on to Chapman University, while her daughter is in her second year at Peninsula High.

“It’s nice to be in a position where my family and I have been able to benefit from the groundwork that’s been laid for us,” Mistry said. “I love when people’s kids have graduated, and that we’re ensuring the success and longevity of the schools and local community…PEF supports students from the moment they start in kindergarten, and they’re there at every level. We’ve been able to make sure that continues so that future generations can benefit, too.”