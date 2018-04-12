Pancho’s Restaurant: Best of the Beach 2018 Cocktails

Pancho’s victory in this category is a testament to the fact that a cocktail is more than what a bartender pours into a glass. The iconic restaurant on the corner of Rosecrans and Highland in Manhattan Beach has achieved institutional status locally for a number of reasons — its beautiful food, of course, as well as its live music and comedy and a staff that is unfailingly friendly and very, very good at what they do. And yes, Pancho’s serves a variety of cocktails and serves them well. But let’s not kid ourselves: drinkwise, the margaritas are what has put Pancho’s on the map. “It’s a Pancho’s recipe that has not changed in 40 years,” said bartender Kat Koontz, who is relatively new to the establishment but inherits a tradition a number of legendary bartenders have upheld for decades.

There are variations, of course, including a delicious jalapeno margarita and the famous Naughty Maggie, which contains a shot of Cuervo gold and a float of

Grand Marnier. Then there is the appropriately named Naughty Incredible, a 42-ounce margarita that will change your world.

But again, these drinks are more than the sum of their parts. It’s about the experience of sitting in the restaurant’s unique bar, where regulars are enshrined in the “Boys at the Bar” plaque that honors “Big Dave,” who passed away in 1988, and “Duffy,” who passed away in 2014.

“I’ve been coming here 35 years,” said Big John, a fishing buddy of owner Ab Lawrence, whose name is also on the plaque. “The food really stands out. The Wednesday night taco deal is great. The live music is great. And it’s a great place to have a drink.”

Pancho’s Restaurant

3615 Highland Ave., Manhattan Beach

(310) 545-6670

panchosrestaurant.com

Runner-up: North End Bar & Grill

2626 Hermosa Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 379-5379

northendbar.com