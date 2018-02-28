Palos Verdes About Town

Saturday, March 3

Reach for the Stars Benefit Gala

The Reach for the Stars Gala, to benefit the Palos Verdes Performing Arts, will be held at the Harlyne J. Norris Pavilion. This year honors long-time supporter Sandra Sanders, who will receive the Kenneth T. Norris Jr. “Key to Our Heart.” For more information call the box office at (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com. 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates.

Sunday, March 4

Music in the Garden

Performances by Peninsula High, Palos Verdes High, Redondo Union High, Ridgecrest Intermediate, South High and Narbonne High students will be showcased at Music in the Garden, presented by the Peninsula Committee Los Angeles Philharmonic. Noon to 4:30 p.m. $25 for a Family Pack (up to two adults and five children), or $15 per adult and $5 for youths. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Boulevard, Palos Verdes Peninsula. For more information visit pclaphil.org or email pclaphil@gmail.com.

Friday, March 9

Broadway to Hollywood

Act II, a support group of Palos Verdes Performing Arts, will stage its annual community variety show at the Norris Theatre Friday and Saturday. Featuring music from popular Broadway and Hollywood musicals with talented singers from the South Bay community. Proceeds benefit Palos Verdes Performing Arts. 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. $25 for adults, $15 for youth 18 and under. Tickets at the box office at (310) 544-0403 or go to palosverdesperformingarts.com. 27570 Norris Center Drive in Rolling Hills Estates.

Saturday, March 10

Affair of the Heart

Peninsula residents Gary Houston of the architectural firm of Houston/Tyner and One10 Marketing’s Chuck Stain will be honored at the Richstone Family Center Affair of the Heart. 6:30 p.m. Proceeds to benefit Richstone’s child abuse treatment and prevention programs. $250, RichstoneGala.org or (310) 970-1921 x137. At Audi Pacific Torrance, 20460 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance,

Sunday, March 11

PHIL FLUTIST DENIS BOURIAKOV

Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay continues its 2017-18 season at the Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estates, at 7:30 p.m. The featured soloist is principal flutist of the LA Phil, Denis Bouriakov. Prior to the concert, there will be a talk by Chuck Kalus, at 6:45 pm. $63. Available through the Norris Theatre Box Office, (310) 544-0403, ext. 221 or online at www.palosverdesperformingarts.com. Further information visit mycosb.org.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner & Celebration

Begin the evening with Mass followed by appetizers in the lounge with Lyons Academy of Irish Dance. Enjoy Corned Beef and Cabbage, Potatoes, Soda Bread and other Irish favorites and a wee bit of Irish Coffee too with traditional Irish music. Mary & Joseph Retreat, 5300 Crest Rd., Rancho Palos Verdes, 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Reservations required by Tuesday, March 6. $55 (310) 377-4867 or maryjoseph.org.