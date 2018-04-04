Palos Verdes About Town

Native Plant Society

Annual Garden Tour

Saturday, April 7, 9:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Featuring guided tours of 3 native and drought tolerant gardens in Palos Verdes. Learn about California native plants from experts. $25 members $30 non-members for info and reservations call: (310) 629-0500 www.sccnps.org. At South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Eagles Tribute 8 p.m.

Saturday, 8 p.m. On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles performs music by the best-selling American rock group in history. Norris Theatre, 27570 Norris Center Dr., Rolling Hills Estate.$75 and $70 (Adult). App.arts-people.com or (310) 544-0403 x 221.

Peninsula Symphony

Competition finals

Sunday, April 8, 2 p.m. The five finalists in the Peninsula Symphony’s 2018 Edith Knox Young Artists Performance Competition will perform in full concert dress with piano accompaniment for professional judging at Redondo Union High Auditorium. The winner will be announced at the end of the program and will solo with the Peninsula Symphony at its June 17, 2018, Norris Foundation concert. Free and open to the public. 631 Vincent St., Redondo Beach.

Second Sundays At Two

Rolling Hills United Methodist Church’s concert series presents Berlin-based Israeli pianist Einav Yarden at 2 p.m. The address is 26438 Crenshaw Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates. Free

‘KISS ME KATE’

at PV HIGH

April 13-14 and 21 at 7 p.m., April 15, 21-22 at 2 p.m., and April 20 at 3 p.m. Cole Porter’s musical comedy “Kiss Me, Kate,” is presented by the Palos Verdes High School Drama Department. Palos Verdes Estates. $20 for adults and $15 for students and at pvhsdrama.com or at the door. 600 Cloyden Road,

Chamber Orchestra finale

Saturday, April 14, 6:45 p.m. Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay concludes its season at the Norris Theatre. Featured soloist is pianist Rufus Choi, Gold Medal winner of the 2007 Iturbi International Competition. Preview Talk by Stephen Richards. $63. Available through the Norris Theatre Box Office, (310) 544-0403, ext. 221 or online at www.palosverdesperformingarts.com. www.mycosb.org.

Earth Day Celebration & ‘Jane’

Saturday, April 21. The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy hosts an outdoor volunteer day at the White Point Nature Preserve, 1600 W. Paseo del Mar, San Pedro from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then enjoy a free screening of the acclaimed documentary “Jane” at the Warner Grand Theatre, 478 West 6th St., San Pedro at 5 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, please visit: www.pvplc.org.

Las Candalistas and

The Spirit of Ireland

Thursday, April 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Las Candalistas presents Celebrate the Spirit of Ireland. at the beautiful Catalina View Gardens. The day will include the history and culture of Ireland, the Celtic Irish Dance Academy, and traditional Irish music by singer/guitarist, Denis Murray. Visit www.lascandalistas.org for online reservations or call (310) 798-7499 for more information.

H.E.L.P. Gala

Friday, April 27, 6:30 p.m. The Wild, Wild West H.E.L.P. gala will include music, auctions, and dinner. For reservations please call (310) 533-1996. Help4srs.org. Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates.

Strings vs Winds

Sunday, April 29, 6 p.m. Peninsula Symphony’s 51st season concert, “A House Divided,” features Georg Friedrich Händel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks and Rodion Shchedrin Carmen Suite for strings and percussion. Pre-concert lecture by Maestro Berkson (for members only) begins at 6:15, and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Redondo Union High School Auditorium, 631 Vincent S., Redondo Beach (PCH at Diamond). For further information, call (310) 544-0320 or visit our website at Pensym.org.