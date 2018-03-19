Paella, wine events this week – Dining update for March 19-24

Spain’s Most Famous Treat Comes to Redondo… Cooking rice with all sorts of add-ins isn’t that novel an idea, because the stuff isn’t all that interesting on its own, but the people of the Iberian Peninsula have a certain talent at it. Exhibit A will be on display at A Basq Kitchen on the Redondo Boardwalk this week, when they’ll be offering a different paella each night from Wednesday to Sunday. Want lamb with crispy garbanzos, pork belly with cabbage, chicken with chorizo, or something else entirely? They’ll be offering a different variety each night – check their website at abasqkitchen.com, or just show up and see what is in store that evening…

Napa Comes To El Segundo… Looking for something wonderful to do this Thursday? You might consider calling Second City Bistro and seeing if there are still any seats for the Girard wine dinner. Winemaker Glen Hugo will be present for a five-course meal that pairs his creations with cashew crusted seabass, rosemary lamb chops with blackberry reduction, and other delights.It’s $89 per person, reservations required – call 310-322-6085 and enjoy the good life on a side street in El Segundo (yes, really!)…