Beach Cities Sports: Baseball, paddleboarding, running and more

Paddleboarding: Calling all ocean minded enthusiasts for the Oceans Prone Paddle to be held Thursday, March 15 at the Hermosa Museum, 710 Pier Ave. from 6-8 p.m. Join Joe Bark, George Loren, DJ O’Brien, Kurt Fry and other local men and women surf to learn about paddling, fun paddles, races, and opportunities to learn to try prone paddling for the first time with boards provided. Pizza and drinks are served. For more information, contact annieseawrightnewton@yahoo.com.

Baseball: Beach City Baseball Academy will be hosting team Kitasuna from Japan and the Little Mountain Little League from Canada for its 7th annual International 12 and Under baseball tournament which will take place in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach Friday and Saturday March 30-31. Kitasuna has reached the Little League World Series six times winning four championships. Little Mountain is the first Chartered Little League outside of the United States (1951) reaching the World Series in three times. For more information, contact Richard Murad (212) 333-3939 or rmurad@beachcitybaseballacademy.com.

Running: Former SEA Lab Corpsmembers Angel Velazco and Cristian Garcia decided to run the LA Marathon and create social media pledge pages to raise money and awareness of the LA Conservation Corps’ SEA Lab in honor of the conservation center’s 20th Anniversary. The Los Angeles Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 18. To contribute to Velasco and Garcia’s fundraising pages, visit youcaring.com/running4TheSEALab and youcaring.com/RACEFORSEALAB.

Registration is available for the Sixth Annual 5K Fun Run for the Oceans, held by the Manhattan Beach Roundhouse Aquarium Teaching Center. This year’s Fun Run will be Saturday, May 5 starting at 9:30 a.m. on the north side of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Registration is available at roundhouseaquarium.org/funrun. Entry fee is $35, $40 on race day.

Fitness: Redondo Union High School will be hosting a Youth Speed, Agility and Strength Camp for 10-14 year olds interested in all sports. Camps are held Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. through April 4. Campers need the AB Membership ($16) via AAU online. To register for the camp, visit southbaygridiron.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and America’s Bracket. Fee is $99 per team (plus $99 per player, minimum $792 per team). Action begins with a regional qualifier in Irvine April 7-8. Athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23. For more information visit americanflag.football. ER