Original Ragin Cajun: Best of the Beach 2018 Southern/Cajun

They’re back in Hermosa, and back at the top of our poll. Stephen Domingue has been an ambassador for the authentic flavors and hospitality of Western Louisiana since 1992, and along with his sister Jeanine, they keep the place authentic. The Southern roadhouse on Pier Avenue is where most of us first tried this richly flavored cuisine. Try their famous gumbolaya or étouffée, a thick and juicy blackened ribeye… heck, try everything, because it’s all good. Original Ragin Cajun

337 Pier Ave., Hermosa Beach

(310) 376-7878

ragincajun.com

