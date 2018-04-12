Advertisement
 Added on April 12, 2018  Kevin Cody  

Opening Day at King Harbor Yacht Club

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page

Above: King Harbor Yacht Club Rear Commodore Lee Coller presents the traditional flower bouquet to his wife Lorraine during the opening of boating season ceremonies on Sunday. Photos by Kevin Cody

Below: Councilwoman Laura Emdee recounts her sailing adventures with King Harbor Yacht Club Kelly Mcmartin (left). Joining her on boating opening day are fellow council members Nils Nehrenheim and Christian Horvath.

 

 

 

 

Comments:

comments so far. Comments posted to EasyReaderNews.com may be reprinted in the Easy Reader print edition, which is published each Thursday.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

You must be logged in to post a comment Login