Added on April 12, 2018
Kevin Cody
Redondo Beach
Opening Day at King Harbor Yacht Club
Above: King Harbor Yacht Club Rear Commodore Lee Coller presents the traditional flower bouquet to his wife Lorraine during the opening of boating season ceremonies on Sunday. Photos by Kevin Cody
Below: Councilwoman Laura Emdee recounts her sailing adventures with King Harbor Yacht Club Kelly Mcmartin (left). Joining her on boating opening day are fellow council members Nils Nehrenheim and Christian Horvath.
by Kevin Cody
Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com
You must be logged in to post a comment Login