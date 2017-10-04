New York Met Opera in Torrance AMC Theaters, 2017-18 season

From the Big Apple with Love

Opera series screens in Torrance theaters

by Bondo Wyszpolski

Affordable opera from up close? Not very likely. But wait, there’s “The Met: Live in HD Series,” now in its twelfth season, and this year broadcasting ten operas live from the Metropolitan Opera House in New York City.

Without hesitation, we can say that there’s nothing like viewing opera in the flesh, but The Met series almost puts us onstage with the singers, and during the intermissions takes us backstage for on-the-spot interviews with the principals, whether it’s the singers, the conductor, the director, and so on.

In the South Bay, screenings take place on Saturday mornings with Wednesday afternoon and evening encore screenings at the AMC Del Amo 18 and the AMC Rolling Hills 20. Although ticket prices are slightly higher than those for regular feature films, one avoids the stress of driving into downtown Los Angeles (for LA Opera) and at the same time can gain familiarity with new works or revisit old favorites.

Here’s what “The Met: Live in HD 2017-18 Season” has in store, beginning Saturday:

NEW, OLD, RARE AND EVER-POPULAR

NORMA, by Bellini, Sat., Oct 7, at 9:55 a.m., plus Wed., Oct. 11, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sondra Radvanovsky stars as a Druid high priestess in Roman-occupied Gaul. If you favor bel canto, grueling emotion and tragic theater, go for it!

DIE ZAUBERFLÖTE (or The Magic Flute), by Mozart, Sat., Oct. 14, at 9:55 a.m. plus Wed., Oct. 18, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. This is Julie Taymor’s production (and she was the wiz behind “The Lion King”). If you find “Norma” a downer, this should be a delightful antidote.

THE EXTERMINATING ANGEL, by Thomas Adès. Now, here’s one to look forward to by the composer of “Powder Her Face,” which was presented locally some years back by Long Beach Opera. This Met premiere is based on the screenplay of Luis Buñuel’s 1962 film. LA Opera favorite Rod Gilfry is among the cast. Sat., Nov. 18 at 9:55 a.m. and Wed., Nov. 29, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

TOSCA, by Puccini, Sat., Jan 27, at 9:55 a.m. plus Wed., Jan. 31, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. Familiar story, but new production, conducted by James Levine with Sonya Yoncheva, Vittorio Grigolo, and Bryn Terfel–all of them with wonderful voices, so don’t miss out, no matter how many “Toscas” you’ve seen.

L’ELISIR D’AMORE (or The Elixir of Love), by Donizetti, is a rustic comedy, screening Sat., Feb. 10, at 9 a.m. (note the time), with encores Wed., Feb. 14, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

LA BOHÈME, by Puccini, Sat., Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m. (note the time), plus Wed., Feb. 28, at 1 and 6:30 p.m. This is the classic Franco Zeffirelli production, and it happens to be the most-performed opera in Met history, If you’re new to opera, this is the work that inspired “Rent.”

SEMIRAMIDE, by Rossini, is not often staged, so this would have to be a must-see for most of us. Sat., March 10, at 9:55 a.m. and Wed., March 14, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

COSÌ FAN TUTTE, by Mozart, may not raise any eyebrows since we’ve had many, many chances to see it over the years, but, wait, this is a production by Phelim McDermott, and it’s set on Coney Island during the 1950s. Sat., March 31 at 9:55 a.m. and Wed., April 4, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

LUISA MILLER, by Verdi, could be one of the Verdis you haven’t yet seen (as I’m assuming you’ve experienced “Rigoletto,” “La Traviata,” “Aida,” etc.). Plácido Domingo’s in this one, along with Piotr Beczala and Sonya Yoncheva. Sat., April 14, at 9:30 a.m. (note the time) and Wed., April 18, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

CENDRILLON, by Massenet, is based on “Cinderella,” and stars Met favorite Joyce DiDonato in the title role. It’s an imaginative production courtesy of The Santa Fe Opera. Sat., April 28, at 9:55 and Wed., May 2, at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

for more information go to fathomevents.com.