New possibilities, Wayfarers Chapel update

by Rev. Dr. David Brown

The Dead Sea Scrolls are on display now at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley through September 2. They include the famous “Great Isaiah Scroll” (1QIsaa), dating back to 100 BCE. The Great Isaiah Scroll was discovered in 1947 in Qumran Cave 1, alongside other Dead Sea Scrolls. It is the only complete Biblical scroll found in the caves and is considered the oldest copy of the entire Book of Isaiah.

Isaiah’s message is of good news and God’s favor. The empty tomb is a reminder that all things are possible, especially when we remain open to them and have faith that God is in the midst of our lives.

Each year, the Season of Lent is filled with unexpected twists and turns. For anyone going through challenges, know there is a divine pattern, which can be seen in the crucifixion and resurrection. The loss of Wayfarers Chapel, due to the land movement, was one of those challenges. But the promise of Easter and the empty tomb is evidence that what may feel like the worst thing that can happen to us can become an opening to new possibilities.

A time is coming soon when we are going to ask the public to write to our elected officials, recommending Wayfarers Chapel be built at the Battery Barnes site, or other local land here on the Peninsula.

Our Go Fund Me Campaign to rebuild Wayfarers Chapel here on the Palos Verdes Peninsula can be found online at:

gofundme.com/f/save-historic-wayfarers-chapel-after-landslide

You can avoid transaction fees by sending a check made out to Wayfarers Chapel Fund For the Future. You can mail checks to the following address:

1621 W. 25th Street #430

San Pedro, CA 90732

Community Updates

Exploring New Earth takes place each Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Ask questions and explore the growing edges of our spiritual consciousness. For more information please visit our webpage:

wayfarerschapel.org.