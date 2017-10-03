How NetEnt Casinos Is Leading The Mobile Gambling Revolution

Though our minds are constantly being blown by new and innovative technologies, there are two purposes that new technology is inevitably used for: sex and gambling. It’s no great surprise, then, that the growth in internet enabled mobile devices has gone hand in hand with the rise of mobile gambling. Yes, mobile gambling isn’t new, but it is constantly evolving with new ways to play and novel means to exploit the latest technological advances.

It’s within these ideas of evolution and innovation that we see the great divide within the mobile gambling industry, and the developers who are its backbone. While there’s a proud tradition of profit driven tech companies dumbing down classic slots and casino games to make them fit for use with the smaller screens and limiting processing power of mobile devices, we have seen another way emerge.

There are some companies out there that recognise the value of taking risks to feel out the limits of the technologies they’re working with. Companies that see the future of mobile gambling isn’t simply producing sub-standard simulacra of existing modes of gambling, but instead branching out to create new and unrecognisable games for modern and future consumers.

The masters of this way of thinking are, of course, NetEnt, whose dedication to better gaming and industry leading technological innovation has put it at the forefront of the mobile gambling revolution.

Mobile First & Mobile Conversions

On a very basic level, NetEnt has made a commitment to mobile availability. By ensuring that each one of its new releases is available to play on mobile devices either simultaneously or shortly after the online launch, NetEnt keeps thousands of mobile players happy. It also ensures the biggest slice of the slots and casino game market for itself, as operators flock to integrate NetEnt’s brilliant, dual-use games.

As Allnetentcasinos.com has been busy charting, NetEnt’s portfolio of smartphone and tablet enabled ‘Touch’ games has been growing. It’s not only off the back of brand new games being developed, but also due to older online slots and casino games being converted into HTML5 and being made ready for mobile users. This odd mix of retrospection and innovation is no doubt reason enough to put NetEnt on the global map of iGaming innovators.

But as we’ll discover, it takes more than simply being mobile optimised to drive an industry-wide transformative modernisation.

Inspired Inspiration

Introspection is a huge threat to any industry and one that the gambling industry suffers from greatly. The vast majority of developers and operators within the mobile gambling space spend far too much of their time looking over their shoulders at the kind of gaming content their rivals are putting out.

Sometimes, they also simply try to recreate as close as possible facsimiles of land-based gambling games, that they fail in creating fresh ideas and pushing ground breaking concepts. The result is constant remixing and rehashing of stagnant game models and modes of delivery.

It’ll come as no surprise to you, then, to discover that this is not a criticism one can level against NetEnt. Instead of looking inward to the industry for new concepts, it plucks inspiration from sources throughout culture and media to inform both the style, content and format of their games.

NetEnt has been credited with being the driving force behind the industry’s shift towards more cinematic games. These are a treat for the eyes and ears as well as the pocket, being the first to capitalise on HD enable smartphones and tablets. Moreover, again and again NetEnt has been shown turning to modern video games to inform not only the mechanics of the content they create, but also the player engagement and development process.

Beyond Mobile

There’s no doubt that for the coming few years, the mobile casino games market is going to represent the largest segment of NetEnt’s business. One of the clearest signs of the company’s commitment to innovation comes in its current and future ventures into emergent technologies which are set to change the face of gambling.

NetEnt was one of the first to embrace live dealer casino game tables and now runs dozens of such tables out of its purpose-built studios in Malta, offering players the most immersive casino experience currently available on a broad scale. Their vision extends beyond this though, with the developer set to release their first virtual reality slot later this year – taking that immersion to a whole new level.

While other developers are still wringing their hands over the best way to fit all 36 squares of a roulette table onto an iPhone screen, NetEnt is off constructing brand new worlds of gambling immersion. Those feature realms in which players can indulge in new sensory experiences and play in ways they might never have imagined. This is vision and this is how you lead a revolution.