How NetEnt Casinos Is Leading The Mobile Gambling Revolution

- Home
- News
Route 91 concert goer credits veterans, police with preventing panic
Heather Parnock said the large crowd exiting the Route 91 concert grounds during the shooting that killed over 50 people, did not panic, a fact she attributed to the large number of veterans and police in attendance.…
French bulldogs set stand-up paddleboard record in Redondo King Harbor
Six French Bulldogs and 25 fellow South Bay dogs set a world record for the most dogs on a stand-up paddleboard on Saturday in King Harbor. …
Cancer cure ‘not a pipe dream,’ Soon Shiong says at El Segundo awards dinner
“Every individual is born with cells that kill cancer. We have discovered that cell, what we call natural killer cells. Imagine if we could target natural killer cells to track down and literally explode cancer in the pancreas, brain or any other cancer target. This is not a pipe dream,” said Patrick Soon Shiong.…
- Sports
- Advertise with Us
- Best of the Beach Survey
- Business Directory
- Contact Us
- Digital Downloads
- Digital Magazine Flipbooks
- Drop Zone
- Easy Reader News in your Inbox
- Easy Reader Pick-up Locations
- Events Calendar
- Facebook Comments FAQ
- Frank Hallstein, Sr. was long Hermosa Beach locksmith
- Hermosa Beach Real Estate
- Hermosa Kiwanis taste of the Beach
- Manhattan Beach Real Estate
- Obituary Announcement Form
- Order Cancelled
- Peninsula People
- Photo Archive
- Photo Contest
- Privacy Policy
- Proofed Images
- Real Estate Listings & Homes For Sale
- Redondo Beach Real Estate
- Search Results
- Shopping Cart
- Site Map
- Subscribe to Easy Reader News
- Terms of Service
- Thanks
- Wedding Announcement Form
- Calendar
- RSS Feed
Redondo’s girls volleyball team looks to rebound entering Bay League race
By Randy Angel After finishing second in the prestigious Durango Fall Classic in Las…
Costa, Redondo boys water polo ready for Bay League showdown
By Randy Angel Coming off a 10th-place finish in the 32-team America’s Finest City…
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, beach tennis, running and more
Running: The 40th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K will take place Saturday, Oct.…
- Surfing
Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race 2017 by Fin Film
Film maker Chris Aguilar of Fin Film Company captures the action and spirit of the 2017 Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race. Drone footage by Klein Creative Media and Chris Barrios.…
LA Lifeguards Max First, Katie Hazelrigg win Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race
Lifeguards Max First and Katie Hazelrigg push through punishing conditions to win the Catalina Classic Paddleboard Race. …
International Surf Festival 2017: Swim, Surf, Sail, Volleyball,Taplin Bell, Medal of Valor
Complete coverage: International Surf Festival 2017 Swim, Surf, Sail, Volleyball,Taplin Bell, Medal of Valor…
- Dining
Two Minute Review featuring R10 Social House
Easy Reader News presents 2 Minute Reviews by Talk About LA featuring R10 Restaurant…
A Simple Paradise on PCH [restaurant review]
My favorite poem is “The Rubiyat of Omar Khayyam,” an extended meditation on life…
Mermaid A Memory, Wild North Manhattan, Action on Aviation – A La Carte South Bay Dining News
A Proud Name Disappears… To the surprise of nobody who has noticed how empty…
- Entertainment
- No categories
- RSS Feed
New media video art from Cuba at ESMoA
CUBAN DISMISSAL CRISIS? There’s “Hope” for El Segundo by Bondo Wyszpolski While many people…
South Bay arts calendar: Sept. 28 to Oct. 4
Thursday, September 28 Trapped in here forever? “South Bay Escape Room: Mortuary Mystery” is…
Sparkling “Red Shoes” at the Ahmanson
Actions Speak Louder Than Words Matthew Bourne gives “The Red Shoes” the silent treatment…
- Opinion
- No categories
- RSS Feed
Letters to the Editor 9-28-17
Letters to the Editor 9-21-17
Sackley’s Sepulveda Blvd. and the fun of the deal
At this writing, there are only six commercial properties being marketed online for sale in the beach cities. A market rarely gets much tighter than this. Clearly, the vast majority of property owners are holding on to their properties for the long haul. …
- Photos
- Video
- Events
- Milestones
- 2017 Writing & Photo Contest
You must be logged in to post a comment Login