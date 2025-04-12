Nathan Tu, Valentina Glines named to 2025 Taekwondo National Team

Nathan Tu, 12, has been selected for USA Taekwondo National Team in the Poomsae (forms) Cadet Male Team division; and Valentina Glines, 16, has been selected as an alternate on the National Team in the Freestyle Under-17 Female division. Both train at the K.S Choi Taekwondo Center in Rolling Hills Estates.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements,” said Poomsae coach Megan Yi-Choi. Headmaster Danny Choi added, “We’ve had national team members in the past with my father, but Nathan will be our first Team USA member for this generation. Multiple students from K.S Choi Taekwondo Center hold top national rankings and have earned titles at National, Regional, and State competitions. Its students have also competed internationally, including at the prestigious Korea Open, held in Taekwondo’s country of origin.

In 2024, the school launched the K.S Choi Foundation for the Arts, a non-profit dedicated to promoting physical, mental, and social well-being within the community. This year, the foundation will host a 40th Anniversary Black Belt Reunion, a Youth Summer Program, and women’s self-defense seminars for college-bound students. It also continues to organize the California Open, annual international tournament.

"We were thrilled with the success of our 30th Anniversary California Open last October at the Anaheim Convention Center," said Master Choi. "It united our Taekwondo community in a spirit of celebration. We're honored to host this worldwide event and continue the legacy my father built."