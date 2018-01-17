“My Art” – But not mine [MOVIE REVIEW]

by Neely Swanson

“My Art,” is a very personal film by artist Laurie Simmons who not only wrote and directed it, but also stars as lead character Ellie. She is, unfortunately, not a triple threat.

Ellie is an art teacher of renown in New York city, an influence on many but anonymous to most. When friends invite her to house sit for the summer at their expansive home in upstate New York, Ellie grabs the chance to get away and jump start her career. Her feelings of frustration are best illustrated when visiting a friend and important artist, Mickey, in her busy studio. Mickey is encouraging and lends her a state-of-the-art camera that Ellie will be able to use for this new project she has percolating.

Camera in hand, beloved disabled dog riding shotgun, Ellie drives into the small, idyllic village where she will spend the summer. It is the type of place where everyone knows everyone and knows what everyone is doing. Soon she has been adopted by Frank, a former small-time actor, and Tom, a would-be actor, both of whom serve double duty as the gardeners on the estate where Ellie will live. They, along with John, the father of one of her students, will play instrumental roles as part of her art project – recreations of famous scenes from famous films. Among others, Frank will find himself playing Clark Gable to Ellie’s Marilyn Monroe in The Misfits. John, Frank and Ellie contentiously play out a scene from Jules and Jim where Catherine (Ellie) cheats during a race with Jules (Frank) and Jim (John); contentiously because John feels that if she is being true to her art, then they should be speaking French, Ellie feels the scene should be silent.

And therein lie many of the problems with this film. Who cares? If this is a film about art, or about finding something original, it doesn’t resonate as either. Certainly, it wouldn’t matter if the art project were good, bad or indifferent if the movie were good. But it’s not. As a writer, Simmons has barely fleshed out a plot, which would be okay if she were a good enough actor to give it depth. Instead, she counts on her support to do so, and, though they don’t disappoint, this movie is about Ellie and if Ellie isn’t particularly good then it doesn’t matter how good the supporting cast is.

As Frank, Robert Clohessy, the embodiment of a working character actor, is terrific – warm, vulnerable, somewhat clueless but supportive. John Rothman, John, is a bit all over the map but when given a sensible path to follow, he does so credibly. Blair Brown as Ellie’s successful artist friend is incapable of giving a false note but she has precious little to do here other than to be totally supportive of her friend, which effectively suggests that Ellie’s failings are her own. Her daughter, Lena Dunham makes a short cameo appearance at the beginning. And, the ever hilariously volatile Parker Posey is thrown in for good measure to, as Simmons states in her press notes, shake things up. That she does, to great effect, except that the character and actions have little if anything to do with the plot, thin that it is. It would appear that her over-the-top scene serves as a bit of hot coffee thrown on this warm milk of a film.

But again, it all centers on Simmons who, as an actress, is flat, revealing little dimension or exhibiting little character depth, growth or empathy. Simmons the writer, was, perhaps, going for an improvisational vibe but unless all the actors, including herself, are adept at this style and know where they want to take it, it ends up looking very amateurish. And finally, Simmons as a director can lay the blame for any failings, keeping in mind that there were some very successful performances here, squarely at the feet of Simmons the writer.

Opening Friday January 19 at the Laemmle Ahyra Fine Arts in Los Angeles.