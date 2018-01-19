Mira Costa shows its strength on the wrestling mat

by Randy Angel

Visiting Santa Monica was no match for Mira Costa’s boys wrestling team Tuesday when the Mustangs recorded a 60-12 victory.

The match of the night was between Mira Costa’s Tyler Gordon and Santa Monica’s Chikara Sakamoto in the 154-pound weight class. Both are state ranked wrestlers but Gordon prevailed outpointing Sakamoto 6-5.

Senior leadership is evident for Mira Costa as seniors Mitchell Halverson (128 lbs.), Will Curtis (147), Daniel Beneflah (160) and Jamie Krigsman (197) lead the team in pins.

Both freshmen in the lineup, Carter Buckley and Andrew Chaney recorded wins.

“The most exciting match was when sophomore Nick Strizzi was losing 4-2 with time running out and hit a roll, putting Santa Monica’s Raita Sakamoto on his back for the pin,” Mira Costa head coach Jimmy Chaney said. “We also dominated at the other levels, winning five of seven JV matches and five of eight freshmen matches.”

Mira Costa will compete in the Millikan Invitational Tournament Saturday before having a dual meet at Peninsula on Wednesday.

The Lady Mustangs will wrestle in the Lady Big Kat Invitational at Capistrano Valley on Saturday.

For more information, visit miracostawrestling.com.