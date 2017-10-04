Advertisement
 Randy Angel  

Mira Costa aiming to win another boys water polo tournament title

Ethan Chalk and the Mira Costa boys water polo team are aiming to win another title at the 48th annual Henry Stuart South Bay Water Polo Tournament this weekend. A championships would be the Mustang’s third championship in four years. Photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Off to a fast 4-0 start in Bay League action, Mira Costa’s boys water polo team is preparing its run at a CIF title and could move up in the polls with a strong performance at this weekend’s 48th annual Henry Stuart South Bay Water Polo Tournament.

Mira Costa is ranked No. 16 in the combined CIF-Southern Section Division 1 and 2 poll but fell to No. 9 Foothill 10-3 last Friday.

Troy Gleason scored two goals and Colin Le added one in the loss.

Mira Costa recorded a big win Tuesday at Peninsula when Gleason scored with less than one minute remaining giving the Mustangs a 5-4 victory for their second win against the Panthers in Bay League competition.

At the end of the season, the top 27 Division 1 and 2 teams will be ranked according power rankings and committee determination with the top eight teams competing for the Division 1 championship. The remaining 19 teams will vie for the Division 2 title.

Mira Costa will begin the South Bay Tournament with home games on Friday, playing Rancho Bernardo at 3 p.m. and Chadwick at 5 p.m.

Saturday game times and locations are yet to be determined.

Mira Costa was runner-up in last year’s tournament, losing to Hoover of Glendale 7-6 in sudden death after Hoover tied the game in the second overtime period.

The Mustangs will host Palos Verdes Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. in a key Bay League contest. Peninsula and Redondo are ranked No. 1 and No.2, respectively, in CIF-SS Division 4 but Redondo has dropped two consecutive games to Mira Costa and Palos Verdes.

