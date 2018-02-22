Mira Costa, South advance in Division 2 boys soccer playoffs

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s boys soccer team (16-4-2) advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals after defeating Santiago/Garden Grove 3-1 behind a strong performance by Robert Cook.

Cook scored two goals and had an assist and Michael Antich also scored. Alex deSousa assisted on Robert’s first goal before Antich gave Mira Costa a 2-1 lead at halftime.

“Robert scored our third goal on a fantastic shot from about 20 yards out with 20 minutes left,” Mira Costa coach Gary Smith said. “It was on a breakaway from a long forward pass from defender Brad Hofmeister. Our goalkeeper Andrew Fasano was stellar with eight saves and Tanner Hong led the defense by winning his battles consistently.”

The Mustangs will travel to face Sunny Hills (18-4-5) in Fullerton on Saturday with the winner facing the South Torrance-Valencia victor in the semifinals on Tuesday.

South Torrance (14-4-5) edged top-ranked Valencia/Placentia on the road and will host Poly/Riverside (18-3-4) on Saturday.

The Spartans and Tigers failed to score in regulation and overtime before Kohl Kutsch scored giving South a 5-4 edge over Valencia in penalty kicks.

In Division 5 El Segundo (10-7-3) eliminated Vista Murrieta on penalty kick 9-8 after finishing overtime tied 3-3.

The Eagles advance to host Baldwin Park (19-2-3) on Saturday.

Complete results are available at cifss.org.