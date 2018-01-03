Old Boys win 4th Mira Costa Touch Rugby Classic

by Randy Angel

The Mira Costa Pioneers, comprised of members from the first ever Mira Costa Rugby Team, won the 4th An­nual Mira Costa Touch Rugby Classic. Jahlani Tavai, Joe Anderson, Justus Tavai, Harrison Morrow, Justin Johnson, Brandon Mills and Harrison Dulgarian man­aged to defeat a very strong side from Long Beach State as well as a talented team from Los Angeles Rugby Club.

The current Mira Costa Mustang team fought hard throughout the tournament but were unable to get by the more experienced Old Boys from Mi­ra Costa.

“We’d like to thank the LA Royals and all those who came out,” Mira Costa head coach Duke Dulgarian said. “It was a great day of rugby and we look forward to the fifth edition next year.”

The Mustangs begin their run to reclaim the Southern California Youth Rugby championship Friday when they play at rival Redondo in 7 p.m. contest. Mira Costa reached the semifinals in 2017.

Selected as captains for this year’s Mira Costa team are Jonah Tavai (Team Captain), Rob Fiene, (Forward Captain) and Kaden Loversky (Back Captain). They will be looked upon to lead a young, but athletic team

Tavai is a four-year starter and one of the top five players in the nation. Loversky was selected to the High School All American Rugby team for the second time this year. This week he traveled to Casa Grande, Ariz. and started both games for the US team, who defeated Canada’s National team twice by a total of three points.

The Mira Costa Girls Rugby Team begins its second season with a 4 p.m. home game against carson on Saturday.

This year’s squad has increased its number of players and is led by Team Captain Alexis Fonua, who is being considered as a recruit for some of the top college women rugby programs in the nation.

Newcomer Ashley Brownsberger is also expected to have an impact for the Mustangs. She is rapidly developing into one of the team’s better players.

For complete schedules, visit socalyouthrugby.org.