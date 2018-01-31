Mira Costa rugby team to play St. John Bosco for first place

by Randy Angel

Securing a fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs and a Los Angeles Division first place showdown with St. John Bosco Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Mira Costa, the Mustangs will also be celebrating their Senior Night.

The Mustangs (3-1) are coming off a 29-17 victory over Redondo and will face a tough St. John Bosco team (3-0) who defeated the Mustangs 28-21 on January 12.

“Our boys are improving every day,” Mira Costa coach Duke Dulgarian said. “I believe our first year seniors are finally getting comfortable with the laws of the game as it’s been a steep learning curve for them. Unfortunately, we go through this every year. Once these kids realize they are not going to be a D1 full ride and future NFL player they decide to give our game a try. Our issue is that we only get them for a few days before our season starts and teaching them the game is our biggest hurdle.”

Dulgarian feels his squad has a better game plan going into the St. John Bosco game because his LA Rugby Club team includes many of the Bosco players, whom he knows well.

“Bosco recently got a transfer from San Pedro who is one of the top rugby and football players in the area,” Dulgarian said. “In fact, I’d say they have 4 D1 football prospects and they are all juniors. We will have to play our best game of the season. Hopefully we will be able to use our speed in our forwards to counter their physicality. Over the past four years this has become a great rivalry between the two schools. Our kids know each and like each other as do the coaching staffs. The two programs have alternated winning the LA Division Championship the past four years and once again this game will determine first place.”

Mira Costa is coming off a much tighter game than its first meeting with Redondo when the Mustangs soundly defeated the Sea Hawks 55-5.

Friday’s match began in the same fashion as Lock Max Stewartson raced downfield to steal the opening kick. The Mustangs immediately rucked over se­curing the ball and four passes later fullback Aiden Martinez scored the first Try, only seconds into the match. The conversion failed. Senior Outside Center (and kicker) Kaden Loversky was unable to play because he is recovering from a nagging foot injury.

Following the kickoff the Costa boys were again on the attack. Sophomore Wing Jackson Fischer took a pass from 28-me­ters out and blew down the south touch line for the score. “Jackson is a fantastic athlete,” Dulgarian said. “He excels in football, baseball and basketball and he has been able to utilize all of those abilities into becoming a tremendous rugby player. He has been a very crucial player for our squad.”

With Loversky out, Evanson Franck-Love, who was fighting flu like symptoms moved from his full­back position to Outside Center and made his presence felt. Team Captain Jonah Tavai stole a ball, made a physical 14-meter run and while being tackled, found Inside Center Slade Gordon who then offloaded to Franck-Love who raced 42 meters for the Try.

The Sea Hawks were eventually able to slow down the pace, turning the game into more of a slug fest. The Mustangs adapted and soon found themselves knocking on the door. Fuli Leilua was able to power into the Try Zone from 6 meters out for a score.

The final score of the half came when Tavai bulled through the Seahawk forwards from about 30 meters out and, while in the Try Zone being tackled by three Seahawks, off loaded to Gordon who made another score. The half ended 29-0 and looked to be another blow out.

“This Redondo side has shown great improvement and determination and the second half was pretty much all theirs as they used a grind-it-out offense to physically power the ball for three scores,” Dulgarian commented. “The match showed that this will become a fantastic rivalry between the two schools and will only spur the growth of the game in the area.”

Prop Chris­tian Isalis powered in after numerous attempts to score from the Mustang 5-meter line and team captain Shuaib Ahmad converted. The rest of the match was more of the same as the game became very physi­cal.

The Seahawks were able to add two more Trys using the same tactics. Despite giving up three second half scores, the Mustangs played stellar defense and were not afraid to use their physicality. Senior forwards Rob Fiene, Ryan Ohanessian and Luke Sussman as well as juniors Reed Vabrey and Ben Wil­berding all played with great physicality.