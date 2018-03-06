Mira Costa looks to repeat as Bay League champions as Redondo prepares for battle

by Randy Angel

In her first year as head coach of the Mustangs, Gardner’s 2017 team posted a 22-8 record, going 10-0 in the Bay League before being upset by Whittier 10-6 in the first round of the playoffs.

The Mustangs and Coach Brittany Gardner hope to improve on their outcome this season with a talented group of returners.

“We’re excited to continue the momentum that we built last season going into CIF,” Gardner said. “We’re working hard to stay undefeated in Bay League and planning on playing stronger pre-season competition to better prepare for CIF play.”

From her days at Boston University, Gardner knows the team needs strong chemistry to be successful.

Both on offense and defense, the Mustangs have talent across the board and are led by senior second baseman Katie Gould, senior infielder Serena Ponciano, senior third baseman/outfielder Grace Herron and sophomore outfielder Piper Neri.

Gould returns after leading the Mustangs with a .598 batting average, 55 hits, 39 runs and 18 stolen bases.

The Mustangs lone team captain is Ponciano who led the team in doubles with 11 while batting.473 and scoring 31 runs.

Mira Costa also returns Herron (.303) and Neri (.342), Other players to watch will be catcher Mariana Ledezma, pitchers Sloan Cooksey and Angel Santellan along with freshman utility player Emma Fong.

Gardner expects a tougher battle for the Bay League crown this season.

Redondo had a re-building season last year and will come back stronger this year. They’re always a good rival,” Gardner said. “Peninsula always competes with determination and scrappiness while Palos Verdes had a promising freshman pitcher last year who will have had a year to mature.”

Mira Costa is competing in the Susan Manlet Tournament in Simi Valley Saturday before beginning the Torrance National Tournament on Tuesday.

Redondo loses only one senior from last year’s squad, which went 10-16 and finished fourth in the Bay League. The Sea Hawks had won the previous four Bay League titles.

“We have a lot of new talent and quality girls back from the last few years and we are hoping to get back on track after last year’s season,” Coach Jennifer Dessert said. “Our team captains are seniors Kylie “KP” Fraser and Marina Griffin, who are both four year varsity starters. KP will be strong at both catcher and third base this year while Marina is our centerfielder.”

Senior Mckenna Zayas is a versatile player who brings a strong offense and defense at both corners, however, her play at second base has been excellent.

Sophomore Dara English is the starting shortstop who is driving in runs for the Sea Hawks this season.

Sophomore Jessie Rodarte has proven to be another versatile player in both the outfield and third base supplying key hits early this season.

Junior Alysse Hatakeyama has brought a strong bat to Redondos program this year and is an exceptional utility player while seniors Laura Chafe and Megan Whipp bring pitching and catching experience.

Freshman outfielder/utility player Viviana Rivero and pitcher/first baseman Carly Koltko are proving themselves every game and have integrated into the varsity program with excellent contributions to the team.

Redondo defeated Jurupa Hills 3-1 in the season opener, which was also Redondo’s first game in the Redondo Tournament. The Sea Hawks fell to West 4-1 Friday in their second game of the tournament and took on Palos Verdes Wednesday in the third-place game while South and West battled it out for the title.

Redondo hosts Banning in a double header on Friday beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Both local teams will begin action in the Torrance National Tournament on Wednesday, March 13. Redondo hosts Los Altos at 3 p.m. while Mira Costa takes on Culver City at 7 p.m. at El Segundo’s Recreation Park.

Returning schools include 2017 defending champion Rio Mesa and Nevada 4A State Champion Palo Verde while new teams Orange Lutheran, Whittier and Long Beach Poly will vie for the title.

The tournament includes 11 South Bay teams, 11 others from California, five from Nevada (including 2017 4A State Champion Palo Verde) and Piedra Vista from New Mexico, who captured consecutive State Championships from 2006-2014.