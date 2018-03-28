Mira Costa, Redondo set to battle for Bay League boys volleyball crown

by Randy Angel

It’s no surprise to see perennial powers Redondo and Mira Costa ranked among the top 10 teams in CIF-SS Division 1, but there is a new-comer this season who currently holds the second position in the poll.

Long-time Division 2 member South Torrance has moved up one division this season and is ranked just below Newport Harbor and above Loyola. Redondo holds the No. 4 spot followed by Mira Costa at No. 6.

Redondo, who has lost to all three of the top teams, looks to avenge the defeats in the playoffs but the Sea Hawks must first survive Bay League competition.

Led by coach Duncan Avery, Redondo will rely on middle hitter Gabriel Miranda, setter Jo Rocha and outside hitter Sebastian Rodriguez to lead the team into the postseason.

“We are getting better everyday in the gym and look forward to competing against the best teams in CIF,” Avery said. “The Bay League is always one of the best leagues in CIF and this year is no different.”

Redondo continues Bay League action Thursday, hosting Peninsula at 4:30 p.m. before hosting non-league power Servite, who is ranked No. 8 in Division 1, on Friday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

The Sea Hawks had a 3rd-place finish in the prestigious 32-team Best of the West Tournament in San Diego losing to eventual runner-up Monta Vista 25-12, 25-23 in the Gold Division semifinals.

Newport Harbor captured the crown for the first time with a 27-25, 25-14 victory over Monta Vista.

After losing to rival Redondo, Mira Costa defeated Corona Del Mar 25-22, 21-15, 15-10 to finish in 5th place.

After three seasons as a coach for the Mira Costa boys beach volleyball team, Avery Drost joins the indoor program this season as head coach.

The Mustangs have been led by senior captains outside hitter Max Cajuste and opposite hitter Bobby Barkley. Both are outstanding players hitting at the pins, with major leadership roles on the team. The team also has key juniors and sophomores on the court, so Mira Costa looks strong for the next several years.

“The CIF-SS Division 1 is very tough again,” Drost said. “I think our team is made up of as many natural, smooth volleyball players as any other team. The big challenge for us will be to play with enough control and discipline to win big games in big situations against teams like Newport Harbor, Corona Del Mar, Loyola, and Redondo. I’ve already seen big steps in the maturity of the team, playing smart to go along with their natural talent. I also expect this team to be really fun to watch all season.”

Drost expects the Bay League to have three other tough challengers in Redondo, Peninsula, and Palos Verdes with Inglewood and Morningside building their programs.

“Redondo has size and talent all over, while Peninsula and PV have some key players who make them dangerous,” Drost said. “Our team has the makeup to win the Bay League and compete for a CIF championship if we play up to our full potential, which is always the goal.”

Mira Costa opened Bay League competition with wins over Morningside and Peninsula before being swept at Palos Verdes on Tuesday.

On April 4, the Mustangs take on Sage Creek of Carlsbad at 7 p.m. to begin the three-day Clash of the Titans tournament in Punahou, Hawaii.