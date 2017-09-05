Mira Costa, Redondo seek first victories on the gridiron

By Randy Angel

Playing strong opponents in their non-league schedules, Mira Costa and Redondo football teams expect the competition to prepare them for a tough battle for the Bay League title but both squads are looking to get into the win column Friday evening.

Redondo head coach Matt Ballard was optimistic despite the Sea Hawk’s 28-21 loss to visiting Villa Park who rallied late in the game for the win.

“We have nothing to hang our heads about after Friday’s game,” Ballard stated. “Our boys played hard, and battled a very good Villa Park team. As the saying goes, “it’s a game of inches,” and a few inches here and there were the difference between winning and losing. As a coaching staff, we will continue to call the game with faith in our players and their efforts. They proved themselves worthy of that trust, and we’ll continue to find more and more of those inches, and prepare to get them in our favor, and finish these tough games.”

Redondo (0-2) entered the game ranked No. 8 in CIF-Southern Section Division 4 while Villa Park (2-0) held the No. 9 spot in Division 3.

Sea Hawk quarterback Jack Alexander was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Game connecting on 26 of 35 passing attempts for 262 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. The senior also rushed for 86 yards.

With just under three minutes left in regulation, Alexander tossed a 66-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Markeece Alexander and, after Jack Alexander ran for the 2-point conversion, Redondo had tied the game 21-21.

The tandem connected on a 12-yard pass play to cap off the first drive in the third quarter, giving the Sea Hawks their only lead of the game 13-8.

But Redondo ran out of gas in the fourth quarter as Villa Park marched 80 yards with Anthony Hakai scoring the winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 9.3 seconds left on the clock.

Senior defensive tackle John Welder was named Redondo’s Defensive Player of the Game, senior kicker Adam Yorke earned Special Teams honors and senior linemen Christian Islas and Jesus Ramirez shared the Scout “Eager Beaver” Player of the Week award.

Redondo will celebrate “Teacher Appreciation Night” Friday when the Sea Hawks host Westchester, the No. 5 team in LA City Division 1.

It will be the third consecutive Bay League opponent for Westchester (1-1) who is coming off a 24-22 come-from-behind victory against Inglewood after opening the season with a 36-14 loss to Palos Verdes.

Mira Costa remains on the road

Ranked No. 5 in CIF-SS Division 6, Mira Costa (0-1) hopes to even its record with a win at La Serna Friday night.

La Serna (1-1) is ranked No. 13 in Division 3 and defeated Troy 33-23 last Friday.

In its season opener, Mira Costa has no answer for St. Francis quarterback Darius Perrantes who passed for 305 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-21 home victory.

Mira Costa kept the game close trailing 21-14 at halftime after junior quarterback Reed Vabrey threw touchdown passes of 72 and 63 yards. He finished the game with 281 yards passing.