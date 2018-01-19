Mira Costa, Redondo continue rivalry on courts and fields

By Randy Angel

The first of two meetings between rivals Mira Costa and Redondo next week will have an impact on the Bay League races for boys and girls basketball and soccer teams, the most intriguing possibly being the contest between the girls soccer teams.

Redondo (5-3-2, 3-0) took sole possession of first place Tuesday with a 5-1 home victory against three-time defending Bay League champion Palos Verdes when five different Sea Hawks found the back of the net in the first half.

Sophie Crouts scored in the ninth minute before Taylor Ho scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Celine Gehrig, Saige Stock and Shayna Stock rounded out the scoring for Redondo head coach Shelly Marsden’s squad.

Alexander Beatty’s two goals helped Redondo defeat Inglewood last Friday and the Sea Hawks continue league play this week with a game against Morningside Wednesday and a road game at Peninsula on Friday.

Redondo will travel across town Tuesday to face rival Mira Costa in a 3 p.m. contest.

Mira Costa (10-2, 2-1) dropped a 3-1 heartbreaker to Palos Verdes last Friday before posting a 1-0 win by forfeit against Morningside on Tuesday.



The only other loss suffered by Mustang head coach Patty Perkinson’s team was a 2-1 defeat to Marymount in late December.

Mira Costa will have road games against West on Thursday and at Inglewood on Friday before its showdown with visiting Redondo on Tuesday. All games are slated for 3 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mira Costa (9-2-2, 3-0) holds a one-game lead over Redondo, Palos Verdes and Peninsula in the hunt for the Bay League championship.

The Mustangs routed Morningside 12-2 Tuesday behind Josh Gaudiano’s three goals. Coach Gary Smith’s squad edged host Palos Verdes 1-0 last Friday behind Robert Cook’s lone goal and goalkeeper Andrew Fasano’s eight saves.

Mira Costa will host Inglewood Friday before playing at rival Redondo Tuesday in a 6 p.m. battle.

Redondo (7-9) fell to host Palos Verdes 3-1 Tuesday and will look to rebound against visiting Peninsula Friday.

The Sea Hawks won their second league game of the season last Friday with a 7-0 win at Inglewood. Noah Ristovski scored three goals and Hayden Owens recorded two in the shutout.

Girls Basketball

Entering the week as the top-ranked team in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2AA poll, Redondo was stunned by Palos Verdes (No 7, Div. 3AA) Tuesday with a 55-51 loss on the road that left PV atop the Bay League with a 3-0 record.



The loss snapped a 12-game winning streak by the Sea Hawks who defeated Eagle Rock 54-21 Monday in the Serra Lady Cavalier MLK Classic and throttled Inglewood 59-8 last Friday.

Previously, Redondo had captured the Legacy Classic and the team remains on the CIF-Southern Section Open Division Watch List.

“Winning the Legacy tournament was another big confidence builder for the team,” Redondo head coach Marcelo Enriquez said. “We played a tough Narbonne team in the semis and beat Fairfax in the finals. The girls are playing hard and were very unselfish on the offensive end.

The strength of this year’s team would be our depth, chemistry and talent. This team has an opportunity to do great things this year. We’ll see how things play out.”

Redondo (13-4, 2-1) hosts Peninsula Friday and Mira Costa Tuesday. Girls basketball games in the Bay League tip off at 6 p.m.

Mira Costa (9-9, 2-1) is coming off a 66-25 win over Morningside Tuesday. The Mustangs were led by Haley Herdman’s 19 points with Gloria Bianchi and Ella Erich scoring 12 and seven points, respectively.

The victory followed a 69-27 victory over Xavier Prep in the Public vs. Private event at Burroughs High School on Saturday, then a heartbreaking 42-20 loss to Narbonne Monday at the Serra Lady Cavalier MLK Classic.

Coach John Lapham’s Mustang team will play Legacy at Narbonne High School at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday before its showdown with Redondo on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Redondo (12-8, 3-0) holds a one-game lead over Mira Costa, Inglewood and Peninsula in the battle for Bay League supremacy.

The Sea Hawks recorded a vital 66-59 win against Palos Verdes Tuesday when Quinn Collins scored a team-high 23 points on the road.

Kyle Carter added 21 including five trifectas while Chimezie Maduno contributed with six points and nine rebounds and Jayden Winfrey posted five points. Four rebounds and nine assists.

Last Saturday, Redondo fell to a strong Dominguez team 72-63 at the Kitani Classic held at Fairfax High School.

The Sea Hawks will host Inglewood Friday and rival Mira Costa Tuesday. Boys league games are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Mira Costa (9-10, 2-1) is riding a modest three-game winning streak with a 45-39 victory at Palos Verdes, a 69-59 win against Marshall in the Calabasas Showcase on Monday and a 59-52 win against Morningside Tuesday.

Henry Householter led the charge for the Mustangs against Morningside recording 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Lucas Hobbs chipped in with 13 points, Tommy Waller added 11 points and six rebounds and Morgan Clark scored 10 points.

Mira Costa will host Inglewood Friday before its showdown with Redondo on Tuesday.