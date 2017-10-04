Mira Costa girls host Redondo in key Bay League volleyball match

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s girls volleyball team hopes to get back into the top 10 of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 rankings with a victory over rival Redondo when the Mustangs host the Sea Hawks Thursday in a 7 p.m. match.

Redondo is ranked No. 5 in the division but has been hampered by injuries to starters Jasmine Davis (ankle), Kyla Doig (ankle) and Nalani Iosia (knee).

Mira Costa is coming off a 3-1 victory at Palos Verdes (No. 6 in CIF-SS Division 2) and a sweep against Inglewood.

First-year Mira Costa head coach Austin Rester hopes the momentum carries over into Thursday’s showdown, the first of two Bay League meetings between the teams. Redondo hosts Mira Costa on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

“We have a big week, playing the top teams in our league PV (Wednesday) and Costa this week,” Redondo head coach Tommy Chaffins said. “We are still tweaking our lineup and searching a set lineup. We have great depth and talent on our team, which pushes all players to constantly be on their toes and to be their best. We know we are going to get the best match Mira Costa has to offer, and we plan to bring our ‘A’ game as well.”

“I’m sure on Thursday night both schools will bring an enthusiastic fan base, who will be supporting their side with great intensity. The Redondo-Mira Costa games are some of the most entertaining and thrilling high school volleyball matches in the country,” Chaffins added.

Redondo continues Bay League action Tuesday at Morningside and Thursday, Oct. 12 versus Inglewood.

Upcoming matches for Mira Costa include a road match at Peninsula on Tuesday and a home contest against Palos Verdes on Thursday, Oct. 12.

On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-21, both teams will prepare for the playoffs by competing in highly-competitive tournaments. Redondo hosts it own Varsity Power Classic while Mira Costa will travel to Santa Barbara for the Tournament of Champions.