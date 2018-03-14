Mira Costa boys lacrosse team loaded with talent while Redondo improves

by Randy Angel

Mira Costa has a good combination of proven veterans and young talent on its boys lacrosse team but will have to overtake a strong Palos Verdes team to claim the Bay League title.

Palos Verdes is ranked No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section while Mira Costa holds the No. 10 spot and Redondo is ranked No. 23.

“We’ve got a very strong team this year,” Mira Costa head coach Aaron Karsh said. “Chris Wells, Tommy Johnson, and Alex Dodge all return to our coaching staff. We did a lot of strength and conditioning in the fall that has paid off so far for us. We also have a box lacrosse training program we did this fall that really helped our guys get ready for the season.”

Mira Costa has five quality captains — Cole Garvey, Zach Horowitz, Bailey Delgado, Macallan Laver and Blue Ryan — who will provide valuable leadership for the squad.

“Garvey, a defenseman, may be one of the best athletes to come through our program in a long time. He started as a freshman last year and has only gotten better over the summer,” Karsh said. “He made the UA West team and will be a force on defense for us.”

Horowitz is a lead by example team captain who is an attacker/midfielder. He has continued to develop each year into a multi-dimensional threat on offense.

“Delgado is one of our unsung heroes as most defensive-middies are, but he is one that stands out above the competition,” Karsh added. “He learned the sport as a freshman and has come a long way in his four years.”

Laver is an attacker/midfielder who worked hard in the off-season to become a bigger, stronger, and faster offensive weapon for the Mustangs.

Ryan, a defenseman, has been a leader on the field for Mira Costa each of his four years and will continue that role this season.

Other players to watch will be attacker Josh Maruyama and midfielder Max Geoghegan.

“Josh is a no nonsense workhorse for us,” Karsh said. “He is wise beyond his years and the epitome of a speak softly but carry a big stick kinda guy. Max is a big strong midfielder with a ton of upside. He brings a physical intensity to the game every play.”

Returning from injuries this season will be Ryan Beste and Connor Barnes, both dynamic offensive players who will play big roles for the Mustangs.

“We lost four games we should have won last season and, although we missed the championship bracket, we did win the invitational bracket playing a very good San Marcos team in the final game,” Karsh said. “It was a great way for our guys to finish the season on a high note and continue that momentum into this year.”

Mira Costa defeated St. Francis 15-5, lost at Palos Verdes 13-4, defeated Culver City 13-2 before losing to Harvard-Westlake 17-4 and Westlake 17-4.

The Mustangs hosted St. John Bosco yesterday and will have two road games with El Segundo on Monday at 3 p.m. and Santa Monica on Wednesday in a 7 p.m. contest.

Redondo improves

Redondo is off to a 4-1 start with a 9-8 overtime win over Santa Monica (who the Sea Hawks lost to 19-6 last year), 11-7 win over Culver City (a 13-4 loss last year), 15-5 win over Long Beach Poly, and 8-7 win over El Segundo (losing to the Eagles 17-7 in 2017). The team’s lone loss this season was to Palos Verdes 12-4.

Redondo’s strength is its offense and goalie Kenji Mushaney. Junior attackman Josh Bettger leads the team with 18 goals and seven assists, followed by senior midfielder and captain Bryan Cloutier who has 11 goals and five assists. Faceoff specialist sophomore Garrett Cooley leads the team in ground balls with 40.

“The players have set high expectations for themselves this year,” Head Coach Jesse Cox said. “They want at least 10 wins which would be the most in program history and make them only the second team ever in program history to have a winning season.

“As always we want to beat rival Mira Costa, and we want to beat St. John Bosco whom we have a friendly rivalry with that started last year when we beat them by one goal.”

Redondo plays at Valencia in a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday then at rival Mira Costa on Friday, March 23 at 7 p.m.