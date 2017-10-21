Mira Costa-PV football game to decide first place in Bay League

By Randy Angel

In a scenario familiar to the football teams of Mira Costa and Palos Verdes, this week’s battle between the two squads will determine who takes the driver’s seat in the race for the Bay League Championship.

Mira Costa (4-4, 3-0) will head up the hill Friday for a 3 p.m. contest at Palos Verdes (5-3, 3-0) who will be seeking revenge on the Mustangs who snapped the Sea King’s 30-game league winning streak with a thrilling 21-20 home victory last season.

A Palos Verdes win will clinch at least a share of the Bay League title for the Sea Kings who close out the regular season at Peninsula Friday, Oct. 27.

If Mira Costa is victorious, it will take sole possession of first place setting up a home-game showdown with rival Redondo who defeated the Mustangs 13-6 in 2016 to create a three-way tie for first.

Mira Costa has won four of its last five games and is coming off a 50-21 win over visiting Inglewood.

After falling behind 7-0 early in the game, Mira Costa scored five touchdowns to hold a 36-7 halftime lead.

Senior Cody Kallenbach had three of the scores reaching pay dirt on an 8-yard catch, 40-yard interception return and 33-yard touchdown reception. Roman Pech added a 65-yard punt return that electrified the home crowd.

Mira Costa quarterbacks tossed four touchdown passes with Reed Vabrey connecting for three and Nick Carpino adding another.

Palos Verdes is coming off 45-14 win at Morningside and is led by dual-threat quarterback Jake Nolls, running back Joseph Ford and receiver Julian Alessi.

Mira Costa has outscored opponents 205-200 this season while Palos Verdes has scored 219 points while surrendering only 143.

Redondo remains in the hunt

Redondo kept its hopes for a share of the Bay League title alive with a 35-7 home victory over Peninsula (3-5, 0-3)

Quarterback Jack Alexander was 19-of-26 passing for 314 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

DeMarcus Johnson rushed for 44 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries and also caught four passes for 64 yards that included a 40-yard touchdown reception.

Dawson Pierre contributed with five receptions for 115 yards.

Redondo (4-4, 2-1) will play at Inglewood (3-3, 1-2) Friday at 7 p.m.