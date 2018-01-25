Mira Costa grapplers prepare for Redondo after winning Millikan Tournament

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s wrestling team can win it fourth consecutive league title Tuesday when the Mustangs host Redondo Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Top ranked in the CIF-SS Southern Division, Mira Costa dropped only one match in its 67-12 victory over Peninsula Wednesday.

Wrestling in the 184-pound class, Mira Costa’s Jamie Krigsman fell behind to Peninsula’s Muhannad Hassan 5-3 heading into the third period. Krigsman prevailed with an escape and takedown for a 6-5 lead before a victory by fall.

Mustang Hanul Kim won a close battle in the 172-pound division with a 3-0 victory following a takedown.

“Our varsity boys wrestled at Millikan High School and we finished in 1st place among the 12 featured teams.” Mira Costa coach Jimmy Chaney said. “The Gold Division was stacked with CIF level wrestlers and we did fantastic. Our boys team is currently ranked No. 1 in our CIF duals division.”

Capturing first place in their respective divisions were junior Jacob Gordon (138 lbs,), seniors Daniel Beneflah (152) and Jamie Krigsman (182) and junior Bobby Millea (195).

Second place finishes went to sophomore Alde Nguyen (113) and senior Joseph Smith (182). Third places finishes were awarded to freshman Carter Buckley (106), junior Tyler Gordon (145) and senior Hanul Kim (170).

In the Blue Division, sophomores Reid Inskeep (132 lbs.) and Greg Sevaston (145) took 1st place and freshman Owen Buckley (106) finished in 3rd place.

Costa’s varsity girls wrestled Saturday at Capistrano Valley High School, finishing fourth out of 25 schools.

Improving her record to 16-0 was senior Sasha Medvidovic who won the 150 lbs, division.

Third place finishes went to sophomore Cali Sheldon (106), junior Allysa Nocum (121) and junior Viviana Ramirez (235).