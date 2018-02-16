Advertisement
Mira Costa girls advance to Division 3 water polo quarterfinals

Mira Costa goalkeeper Erin O’Donnell has given the Mustangs in opportunity to defeat any opponent. File photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa (19-10) easily defeated Righetti 11-4 to open the Division 3 playoffs and will travel to take on Rosary Academy (21-10) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 3 p.m. at Servite High School.

Redondo (22-7) dropped its Division 2 first-round game to top-seeded San Clemente 14-3.

In Division 4, Palos Verdes (23-12) defeated No. 3 Poly/Pasadena 11-8 and will host Newbury Park (22-6) in the quarterfinals Saturday at 11 a.m.

In Division 5, Ocean League co-champion El Segundo (20-10) defeated Alemany 16-12 and Alta Loma 12-4 to advance to the quarterfinals. The Eagles will play Diamond Bar (21-10) Friday at 11 a.m. at Mira Costa High School.

Semifinals will be held Tuesday. For complete results and schedules, visit cifss.org.

