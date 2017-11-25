Mira Costa rally falls short in CIF-SS Division 6 football semifinals

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s deep run in CIF-Southern Section Division 6 football playoffs came to an end Friday night when a disappointed home crowd saw the ninth-ranked Mustangs fall to second-seeded Golden Valley 20-18.

Facing a 20-10 deficit at halftime, Mira Costa’s defense stiffened shutting out Golden Valley in the second half giving the Mustangs an opportunity for a come-from-behind victory.

Jonah Tavai’s 3-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion early in the fourth quarter narrowed the gap at 20-18 but the Mustang’s final rally with 1:44 left in the game was thwarted by an interception on second down allowing the Grizzlies to run out the clock.

Mira Costa tied the game 7-7 in the first quarter on a 28-yard scoring strike from quarterback Nick Carpino to Cole Trejo.

The Mustangs cut the score in half when Jack Austin booted a 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the first half.

Golden Valley (8-5) will host top-seeded Bishop Diego (12-1) in the championship on Saturday.