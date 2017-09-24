Mira Costa earns first win on the gridiron; Redondo has tough loss

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s football team got into the win column in a big way Friday running over former Bay League rival West Torrance 35-6.

After three difficult road games, Mira Costa returned to Waller Stadium and did not disappoint the Mustang faithful.

With an impressive rushing attack and stifling defense, Mira Costa (1-3) took control of the game after holding a 7-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Although the Mustangs had 130 passing yards, it was their running game that pounded the Warriors amassing 222 yards on the ground. Vashon Hill led the charge rushing for 120 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries.

Junior quarterback Reed Vabrey ran for 87 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries to help Mira Costa’s offense gain 352 total yards compared to West’s 113 yards.

Mira Costa’s defense was dominant holding West to a mere 17 yards rushing and the Warrior offense to only two third-down conversions in 14 attempts.

Mira Costa concludes its non-league schedule Friday when the Mustangs travel to take on South Hills (3-1) at Covina District Field in a 7 p.m. contest.

The Huskies are ranked No. 10 in CIF-Southern Section Division 7 and Mira Costa coach Don Morrow hopes a victory will move the Mustangs into the top ten in Division 6.

“Our non-league schedule has been tough and South Hills is no exception,” Morrow said. “We feel playing tough non-league opponents each season helps prepare us for what is always a battle for the Bay League title.”

Sea Hawks fall at home

Redondo capped off its tough non-league schedule Friday with a 38-3 loss to visiting Sierra Canyon Friday night.

Having started the season with a 0 Week game, Redondo (2-3) will have a bye this week giving coach Matt Ballard’s squad extra time to find its offense again.

Sierra Canyon (4-1) entered the game ranked No. 6 in CIF-SS Division 3 and held a 7-3 lead in the second quarter before scoring 31 unanswered points.

Redondo quarterback Jack Alexander was limited to 45 passing yards completing 7 of 20 attempts.

Junior running back DeMarcus Johnson led the Sea Hawks with 67 yards on 20 carries.

Redondo open Bay League action Friday, Oct. 6 with a home game against Morningside (2-2) who lost to North Torrance 21-7 last Friday.