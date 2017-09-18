Costa returns home seeking first win, Redondo evens record

By Randy Angel

Searching for its offense, Mira Costa’s football team hopes its first home game of the season will put the Mustangs in the win column while beginning a new tradition for the program.

Mira Costa head coach Don Morrow’s squad is struggling offensively, having been outscored 90-33 in its first three games this season including a 21-6 loss at El Segundo Friday night.

The Mustangs, who compete in CIF-SS Division 6, lost to Division 3 opponents St. Francis and La Serna to open the season before falling to El Segundo, the No 7 team in Division 7..

“We were expecting tough game at El Segundo.They have a great coaching staff and their kids do a fine job,” Morrow said.”They have had great success over the last several years. Both our first two opponents were tough and I would put El Segundo right up there with them.”

Running back Malachi McMahon led Mira Costa’s offense rushing for 99 yards on 22 carries including a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Mira Costa (0-3) hosts former Bay League rival West Torrance (1-2) Friday at 7 p.m. and will hold its first-ever Friday Night Tailgate Party with a barbecue and celebration that will recognize Mira Costa’s Alumni Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the tailgate will benefit Mira Costa’s PTSA. Tickets are $20 each ($15 with ASB marker) and available online at miracostafootball.com.

West nearly upset visiting Redondo last Friday, losing 24-21 after a late rally fell short.

Redondo kicker Adam Yorke’s 38-yard field goal with 5:44 remaining in regulation gave the Sea Hawks the win in a nailbiter but not without a scare.

After West’s Michael Silva scored on a 25-yard interception return with 1:44 left on the clock, the Warriors had one last chance to tie or win the game before time ran out.

Alexander finished the game completing 14 of 23 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns and DeMarcus Johnson led the Redondo’s running attack with 94 yards

“West Torrance gave us all we could handle and continued to make this a fun and competitive rivalry,” Redondo head coach Matt Ballard said. “ Our boys waned at times in the third quarter, but rallied together and found a way to finish the game and get the win.”

Sophomore tight end Drew Wilson was selected as Redondo’s Offensive Player of the Game, sophomore Thor Reneau was named Defensive Player of the Game, sophomore Dyla Juarez earned the Special Teams Player of the Game award and senior wide receiver/defensive back Dawson Pierre was the Scout “Eager Beaver” Player of the Week.

Redondo concludes its non-league schedule Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Sierra Canyon (3-1). The Sea Hawks opened the season with losses to No. 9 Rancho Verde and No. 6 Villa Park. Sierra Canyon, who is coming off a 53-0 rout of host Taft, eliminated Redondo in the Division 4 quarterfinals last year with a 41-34 triple-overtime win.

“We’re looking forward to hosting Sierra Canyon, the reigning Division 2A State Champions and getting a shot at redemption after they knocked uos out of the playoffs last year,” Ballard said.