 Added on February 17, 2018  Randy Angel  

Mira Costa advances in boys soccer playoffs

Keyan Torabi and his Mira Costa teammates will take on Santiago/Garden Grove in the second round of the CIF-SS boys soccer playoffs on Wednesday. File photo by Ray Vidal

By Randy Angel

Mira Costa (14-4-2) walked away with an impressive 3-0 victory over visiting Moorpark Friday and will host Santiago/Garden Grove (18-4-3) in the second round of the Division 2 playoffs on Wednesday.

Cooper Arak, Josh Gaudiano and Robert Cook each scored a goal for the Mustangs.

Redondo (13-13) failed at the opportunity to create an all-South Bay second road game when it lost 1-0 to host and top-seeded Valencia/Placentia.

South Torrance (13-4-5) did advance, however, with a 1-0 victory over visiting Royal. The Spartans advance to face Valencia/Placentia (23-1-3) on Wednesday.

Also in Division 2, Pioneer League champion West Torrance (14-6-1) fell to San Marcos in two overtime periods.

In Division 1, Palos Verdes (19-7-2) eliminated host Edison 1-0 and will host San Clemente (14-4-6) in the second round of the Division 1 playoffs on Wednesday.

Also in Division 1, Peninsula (12-7-4) defeated Crespi 1-0 and will travel to face No. 2 Santa Barbara (14-1-3) in the second round.

In Division 3, Bishop Montgomery (10-9-2) lost its playoff opener 2-1 at Upland.

In Division 5, El Segundo (10-7-3) defeated Pacifica/Garden Grove 3-1 and will travel to take on Vista Murrieta (16-3-7) in the second round on Wednesday.

In Division 6, Chadwick (9-3-2) dropped its playoff opener 3-1 to visiting Carpinteria.

For complete scores and opponents, visit cifss.org.

