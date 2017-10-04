Top-seeded Mira Costa looks for repeat of beach volleyball title

by Randy Angel

Mira Costa’s boys beach volleyball team will be attempting to win back-to-back Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League (IBVL) titles when the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are held Saturday at Dockweiler State Beach beginning at 9 a.m.

Bay Division champion Mira Costa finished the regular season with a 7-1 record defeating West Torrance, Palisades Charter, Redondo and Palos Verdes in the final two weeks.

Led by seniors Max Cajuste, Dane Johnson and Bobby Barkley, along with juniors Lauch Farris and Thomas Kretschmer and sophomores Sam Collins and Jack Walmer, Mira Costa open the playoffs against Wildwood on Wednesday. The winner will face Santa Monica in the quarterfinals Saturday morning.

Avenging their only loss of the season, the Mustangs defeated Palisades Charter on Saturday, Sept. 12 with wins by the teams of Cajuste/Walmer and Collins/Kretschmer.

Palisades went on to lose to Redondo giving Mira Costa the division title outright.

Redondo (5-3) finished third in the Bay Division and opens the playoffs against Ocean Division runner-up Windward (4-4) on Wednesday. The victor will face the Loyola-Rio Mesa winner in the quarterfinals.

Ocean Division champion South Torrance (4-4) plays Palos Verdes (2-6) in the first round on Wednesday and Bishop Montgomery, the No. 3 team from the Mission Division, lost its first-round competition against undefeated Arroyo Grande.

On Saturday, Oct. 14 the Southern Pacific Boys’ Varsity IBVL Pairs Championship will be held at Dockweiler State Beach beginning at 9 a.m.

For playoff brackets and times, visit ibvl.org.