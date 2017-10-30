Mira Costa to host Redondo in football’s Battle at the Beach

By Randy Angel

With its victory over Mira Costa, the Palos Verdes football team claimed at least a share of the Bay League title last Friday yet this week’s Battle at the Beach showdown between rivals Redondo and host Mira Costa remains to have playoff implications along with the annual bragging rights.

Mira Costa (4-5, 3-1) hopes to get back on track with a win that would ensure the team a spot in the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Friday.

The Mustangs entered the Palos Verdes game ranked No. 9 in the division but Sea Kings running back/receiver Will Boss scored four touchdowns leading the home team to a 26-7 victory.

As a linebacker, Boss helped Palos Verdes’ defense limit Mira Costa running back Jonah Tavai to 34 yards on 10 carries and forcing three interceptions.

Redondo (5-4, 3-1) has rebounded from its heartbreaking 37-35 loss on a last-second field goal at Palos Verdes on Oct. 13, winning two straight including a 35-12 road victory at Inglewood last week.

After a scoreless first quarter, Redondo posted 14 unanswered points in the second quarter and continued to dominate the game, holding a 28-0 lead before the Sentinels got on the board with about one minute left in the third quarter.

Redondo’s junior running back Frank Walles was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Game after leading the Sea Hawk offense rushing for 105 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries.

Quarterback Jack Alexander completed six of nine passes for 101 yards and one touchdown increasing his season totals to 134 of 212 for 1,828 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. He is also averaging 7.1 yards rushing gaining 644 yards and seven touchdowns on 91 carries.

Junior Demarcus Johnson added 89 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown in the win. He has rushed for 644 yards and three touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns this season.

“We secured a solid win against Inglewood,” Redondo head coach Matt Ballard said..”Most sports get games year round, but contact high school football is only guaranteed 10 games per year. We spend a hundred times the hours preparing for the limited opportunities we get, so it’s important we enjoy our victories and time together as brothers. This will be our senior’s final shot at Costa and opportunity to leave their legacy. Post season implications or not, this is Costa Week and the one game we think about all year long.”

Senior Bobby Moore was named Redondo’s Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Game and junior defensive back/receiver Tim Ludwig earned the Scout “Eager Beaver’ Player of the Week award.

Palos Verdes (6-3, 4-0) can win the Bay League title outright with a victory at rival Peninsula. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m. Friday.