Mira Costa baseball team wins first 10 games while Redondo keeps improving

by Randy Angel

With an exceptional group of pitchers and talent throughout the rest of its lineup, Mira Costa’s baseball team is off to an exceptional start this season, posting a 10-0 record.

The Mustangs have moved into the top 10 in the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 poll, holding the No. 6 position.

“We have a great group of kids who have put in a lot of time together, value each other and share a common goal,” Mira Costa head coach Keith Ramsey said. “It has been a lot of fun to be around them on a day to day basis. So far I feel like we have been pretty balanced, both offensively and on the mound but there is a long way to go and a lot of great teams in the South Bay.”

Mira Costa began the Redondo Tournament with a 5-4 victory over Hart. Junior Jared Karros pitched four innings to pick up the win. Junior Marrick Baldo picked up the save while junior Dajon Liava’a and senior Chris Penna each slugged two-run home runs.

The Mustangs continue pool play April 14 against Torrance and April 21 against Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, Mira Costa travels to take on Gahr Saturday for a non-league contest then heads to Santa Maria Wednesday to begin the four-day 14th annual Righetti Spring Classic starting with San Ramon Valley followed by Paraclete on Thursday.

Ranked No. 7 in CIF-SS Division 2, Redondo opened its own 14-team tournament with a 7-1 victory over North Torrance and a 6-5 win against Serra. The Sea Hawks continue pool play against Lakewood on April 21.

Following pool play, teams will be re-seeded. Semifinal action takes place April 28 followed the championship game on May 5 at Redondo.

Redondo routed Bishop Montgomery 11-2 on Tuesday and will continue Bay League action Wednesday hosting Morningside followed by a non-league home game against Torrance on Thursday, April 5.