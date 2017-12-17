Advertisement
 Added on December 17, 2017  Kevin Cody

Menorah lighting highlights annual Hermosa Beach Chanukah celebration

The South Bay Jewish community celebrates the Fourth Annual Menorah Lighting on Pier Plaza in Hermosa Beach. on Sunday. Photo by Kevin Cody

The Jewish Community Center hosted its Fourth Annual Chanukah Celebration on the Hermosa Beach Pier Plaza Sunday afternoon. The children’s choir sang traditional Chanukah songs, followed by a performance by the internationally recognized musician and composer Yehuda Glantz. The afternoon culminated with the lighting of the Menorah. For more information visit JCCMB.com.

by Kevin Cody

Kevin is the publisher of Easy Reader and Beach. Share your news tips. 310 372-4611 ext. 110 or kevin[at]easyreadernews[dot]com

Follow me

