Beach Cities Sports: Fitness, football, running and more

Running: Former Palos Verdes High runner Rebecca Mehra was a member of Team USA that finished seventh in the mixed 4x1K relay at the Great Edinburgh Cross Country Challenge in Scotland.

Registration is open for the 15th Annual Village Runner St. Patrick’s Day 5K Run and Community Walk to be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 17 in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village. Following the 5K at 9:30 a.m. will be the kid’s Little Leprechaun Dash for Gold. Entry fees are $35 for adults and $25 for kids (add $5 after Feb. 13). Runners can register at villagerunner.com.

Fitness: Redondo Union High School will be hosting a Youth Speed, Agility and Strength Camp for 10-14 year olds interested in all sports. Camps are held Tuesday and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. from January 30 through April 4. All campers need the AB Membership ($16) via AAU online. To register for the camp, visit southbaygridiron.com.

Softball: The Greater South Bay Catholic Co-ed Adult (Ages 18+) Softball League is looking for players for its 2018 season. Games are held on Sunday afternoons from February through June in Torrance. Singles and couples are welcome with a special need for female players. Contact Fred Lawler (714) 369-9516 or fredlawler@hotmail.com.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament featuring 1,024 teams and four Pro Teams. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and America’s Bracket. Rosters have between seven and twelve players. Fee is $99 per team (plus $99 per player, minimum $792 per team). Registration fee waived by winning first two games, with larger prizes available on later dates. The tournament begins with regional qualifiers including Irvine April 7-8. All athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23, 2018. For more information visit americanflag.football.

Football: Prank Monkey will be holding a Flag Football Tourney on Sunday, Feb. 11 prior to the beginning of the season on Sunday, Feb. 18. The first event will be a free-for-all tournament with a mix of old teams, new teams and individuals. Instead of a two girl minimum on the field, there will be a minimum of one. Teams must switch guy-girl quarterbacks each down and girls TDs are worth two points. For more information, contact prankmonkey.org.