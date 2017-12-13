Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, flag football, running and more

Running: The annual winter Manhattan Beach 5K has expanded to two events this year, both beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Glowtide 5K will be held Saturday, Dec. 16 and features glow necklaces, black holiday shirts and unique beanie awards in 28 divisions. The New Year’s Eve Fun Run takes place on Sunday, Dec. 31 and includes a New Year’s Eve shirt and coffee or beer mug for pre-registered participants. Entry fees are $35 per race or $60 for both. To register, visit mb5k.com.

Registration is ongoing for the 40th Redondo Beach Super Bowl 10K/5K Run/Walk, to be held Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 and hosted by the Redondo Beach Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau. The event includes a two-day Health and Fitness Expo, a Baby Buggy 10K, Kids Run, pre-race Costume Contest presented by the King Harbor Association and Michelob Ultra Post Race Hospitality Area. Participants receive a finisher medal and T-shirt with custom awards presented to the top three male and female finishers in each category. Entry fees are $30 (5K), $35 (10K) and $10 (Kids Run). To register visit Redondo10K.com.

Basketball: Dave Miller, former NBA/College coach and Emmy Award winning NBA basketball analyst will hosting a Christmas Camp for boys and girls ages 5-14 at the Aviation Sports Complex in Redondo Beach. The camp will run Friday through Sunday, Dec. 22-24 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Applications available at mvpcamp.com. For more information, call (424) 200-0697.

Flag Football: The American Flag Football League (AFFL) has opened registration for the inaugural 2018 US Open of Football, a single-elimination 7-on-7 tournament featuring 1,024 teams and four Pro Teams commencing in March 2018. The $1,000,000 Final in July pits the champion of the Pros’ Bracket and the America’s Bracket. The four Pro Teams, consisting of professional and collegiate athletes will be captained by Michael Vick, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Marshall Faulk and a soon to be announced “outside the box” tandem. To register, teams must have a roster of between seven and twelve players. Fee is $99 per team plus $99 per player (minimum $792 per team). Participants will have the opportunity to recoup their $99 registration fee by winning their first two games, with larger prizes available as the tournament progresses. The tournament begins with regional qualifiers including Irvine April 7-8. All athletes must be 18 years or older by March 23, 2018. For more information visit americanflag.football.