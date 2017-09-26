Advertisement
Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, beach tennis, running and more

Running: The 40th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Approximately 4,000 runners will take to the city streets on the moderate to slightly difficult course that finishes just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. Entry fees are $40 (adults) and $35 (youth under 15). Online registration at mb10k.com closes Oct. 1 at midnight. Walk-in registration is available at Village Runner, 1840 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. through Oct. 6. No race day registration. The completely volunteer-run event profits local schools, fitness-related recreation projects and college scholarships. For more information visit mb10k.com or cal 310-374-2397.

 

G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. T-shirts, goodie bags and raffle prizes guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. Entry fee is $25 ($20 for Kids Run). For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

 

Football: Redondo Union High School quarterback Jack Alexander was named to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl II, Jan. 22 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, Texas. During the Sea Hawk’s five-game non-league schedule, Alexander has completed 78 of 123 passes for 960 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for six touchdowns.

 

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball is hosting Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Cost is $65 per clinic with discounts on five or more.. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

 

Basketball: Celebrating its 37th season, the Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball League is holding sign-ups and tryouts for its winter season. Open to boys and girls in Kindergarten through 8th grade, tryouts will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 at the Hermosa Beach Community Center Gym, 710 Pier Ave. with make-up days the following weekend. Fees are $180 for first player in family, $165 for second and $150 for third (add $10 per player after Oct. 5). Online registration available at hbyb.net. For more information, including tryouts times, visit website or call 310-372-BALL.

 

Beach Tennis: The Beach Tennis Association will be holding an IFBT Halloween Tournament at 14th St. and The Strand in Hermosa Beach Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22. Men’s and Women’s Doubles compete on Saturday followed by a Costume Round Robin Doubles (no mixed) tournament on Sunday. For more information and to register, visit beachtennisassociation.net.

