Beach Cities Sports: Basketball, lawn bowling, running, surfing and more

Lawn Bowling: The Hermosa Beach Lawn Bowling Club’s mixed triples team of Kevin White (Lead), Lynn Logan (Vice) and Jim Mueller (Skip) placed second in the B division of 16 teams from clubs throughout Southern California.at Holmby Park LBC’s annual Marcellus Joslyn tournament.

Surfing: The Hermosa Beach Hotdogger Championship presented by Subaru Pacific is a surf-raiser benefit for SBBC charities and will be held Saturday, Oct. 7. Based on hotdoggin’ aesthetics from riding traditional styled single fin surfboards in the 9 foot-plus range, the event takes place at 7 a.m. on the south side of the Hermosa Beach Pier. Cash prizes. Vintage surfboard exhibition. Entrance fee of $40 – $70 must be paid by Oct. 5. To register go to hotdoggers..org/about.

Running: The 40th running of the Manhattan Beach 10K will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Approximately 4,000 runners will take to the city streets on the moderate to slightly difficult course that finishes just south of the Manhattan Beach Pier. The event was founded in 1978 by a local runners who wanted to have a race “in town.” The race, run entirely by volunteers, is believed to be the largest of its kind without corporate sponsors.The split start is located at (1) Ardmore Ave and 4th Street and (2) Valley Drive and 3rd Street, in Manhattan Beach. Entry fees are $40 (adults) and $35 (youth under 15). Walk-in registration is available at Village Runner, 1840 Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach. through Oct. 6. No race day registration. The event benefits local schools, fitness-related recreation projects and college scholarships. For more information visit mb10k.com or call 310-374-2397.

G.I. Joe Charles presents the annual Fall Pier-to-Pier Run/Walk on Saturday, Nov. 18 beginning at 8 a.m.. The run/walk starts and ends at the Hermosa Beach Pier. T-shirts, goodie bags and raffle prizes guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. Entry fee is $25 ($20 for Kids Run). For more information and to register, visit mbbootcamp.com.

Beach Volleyball: Elite Beach Volleyball is hosting Fall Ball Clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays, through Oct. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Marine Avenue in Manhattan Beach. Cost is $65 per clinic with discounts on five or more. Visit elitebeachvolleyball.com for more information.

Basketball: Celebrating its 37th season, the Hermosa Beach Youth Basketball League is holding sign-ups and tryouts for its winter season. Open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 8th grade, tryouts will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15 at the Hermosa Beach Community Center Gym, 710 Pier Ave. with make-up days the following weekend. Fees are $180 for first player in family, $165 for second and $150 for third (add $10 per player after Oct. 5). Online registration available at hbyb.net. For more information, including tryouts times, visit website or call 310-372-BALL.

The 8th annual Mini Mustangs Basketball Camp takes place Friday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Mira Costa High School Main Gym. Open to boys and girls in kindergarten through 5th grade, the camp focuses on dribbling, shooting, passing and defense and is led by the Mira Costa girls basketball coaches and players. Limited to 100 participants, the cost of $65 includes a snack and Mini Mustang T-shirt. Internet registration closes Nov 3. For more information and to register, visit mbxfoundation.org.

Beach Tennis: The Beach Tennis Association holds an IFBT Halloween Tournament at 14th St. and The Strand in Hermosa Beach Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21-22. Men’s and Women’s Doubles compete on Saturday followed by a Costume Round Robin Doubles (no mixed) tournament on Sunday. For more information and to register, visit beachtennisassociation.net.