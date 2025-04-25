May Peninsula Calendar 2025

Spotlight:

The Garden Church 10th Anniversary, San Pedro

Thursday, May 1 with an additional celebration day on Sunday, May 4 at 4 p.m. Help celebrate 10 years of making Church together in the 6th Street Garden. 7 p.m. All are welcome. Free event. 429 W. 6th Street, San Pedro. More information at gardenchurchsp.org. For more information, call (310) 929-0547.

1 Thursday

MAY

First Anniversary, Garel Fine Art

Garel Fine Art, a contemporary fine art gallery, is proud to celebrate its first-year anniversary in a space that has quickly become a vibrant hub for creativity, inclusivity, and community engagement. Ribbon cutting at 4 – 6 p.m. Garel Fine Art, 1069 N. Aviation Blvd., Manhattan Beach. Visit garelfineart.com.

Uno de Mayo, Scriba Family Center

The Peninsula Seniors Uno de Mayo Taco Fiesta Party Luncheon at the Scriba Family Center is provided by the Red Onion. Tacos, enchiladas, fixings, guacamole, chips, drinks, and dessert. This is one of Scriba’s signature events. $30 members/$40 non-members. Payment in advance. Space is limited. RSVP by calling (310) 377-3003. 602 Deep Valley Drive, Ste. 310, Rolling Hills Estates. More information at pvseniors.org.

First Thursdays Artwalk

Expression Night presented by Freedom 4U and Hearts Respond. Enjoy live music and art activities by performers from local high schools at the San Pedro Studio, 333 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. No cost to attend or perform. Contact Greg if you’d like to perform at (310) 897-5043.

Color & Coffee, Peninsula Center Library

A free monthly program every first and third Thursday of the month where participants can enjoy a cup of coffee (or tea!), coloring, and conversations. Supplies will be provided. Drop-in. No registration required. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Purcell meeting room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates.

Meet & Greet with Falconer, Terranea

Additional day on Friday, May 2. Meet Terranea’s falconer and his birds of prey. This 30-minute display includes an explanation of falconry and fun facts about birds of prey. 11 – 11:30 a.m. Pointe Discovery, 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes.

2 Friday

MAY

Parent & Me: Pollination Exploration

Additional Fridays May 16, and 30. Join South Coast Botanic Garden for a hands-on adventure where kids and their grown-ups will discover the magic of pollination. Through interactive activities, we’ll learn about different pollinators—including bees, butterflies, and birds—why they’re essential for plants, and how to identify which pollinators visit which flowers based on their shapes, colors, and scents. Each child will receive special materials to explore nature up close, record their observations, and draw what they see. Includes take-home knowledge to help pollinators in your own backyard. This workshop is recommended for ages 5+. $7/child (Parents get in free to the class, but still need General Admission tickets). 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes/.

3 Saturday

MAY

Classical Interludes

The winner of Peninsula Symphony’s 2025 Knox Concerto Competition presented in recital. 3 p.m. First Lutheran Church & School, 2900 W. Carson street, Torrance. If this is your first time attending in-person, make a reservation by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@Earthlink.net and requesting to be included on the check-in list. For information, call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

DIY Candle Making, SC Botanic Garden

Want to give mom a beautiful handmade gift for Mother’s Day? Enjoy a craft beverage while learning about the tradition of candle making, as well as its connection to aromatherapy, infusing your creation with floral aromas and dried pressed flower petals. 16+. $45 for Members, $50 for non-members. 2 – 3:30 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes/.

Plant Sale Fundraiser

Through Sunday, May 4. Help raise money for local scholarships at the Riviera Garden Club Plant Sale and Fundraiser. 5025 Lee Street, Torrance. Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. For more information and future events visit rivieragardenclub.org.

TechKnows, Peninsula Center Library

Have a question about how to download e-books? Can’t get your Kindle to work? Drop in and have our knowledgeable team of TechKnows assist with all your techy questions. Meet us in the PC Community room, 701 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates, on the First Saturday of each month. 10 a.m. -12 p.m. For questions contact Robert Broadstone at (310) 377-9584 ext. 215 or email rbroadstone@pvld.org.

Family Nature Walk, George F Canyon

Naturalists will guide you along a trail through the preserve to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their canyon habitat with amazing views of the LA Basin. Meet on the back patio of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. 10:30 a.m. Parking in Preserve lot, 27305 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rolling Hills Estates. Rain cancels. Sign up at: pvplc.org/calendar.

4 Sunday

MAY

Classics to Broadway and Film

Chamber Orchestra of the South Bay with Hector Salazar, Music Director. 4 p.m. 27570 Norris Center Drive, Rolling Hills Estates. For more information on student rush and family ticket discounts, visit mycosb.org. $64, in-person, via phone or online at PalosVerdesPerformingArts.com or (310) 544-0403 x221.

Paint & Sip: Hummingbird Feeder

Make your own Hummingbird Feeder using up-cycled wine bottles, all while enjoying a flight of three tasters of wine, and get your garden humming with activity. Create the perfect visiting spot for pollinator friends. Learn about maintenance and plant pairings to ensure plenty of visits from this favorite garden-space hummingbird visitor. Class price includes garden admission, and three tasters of wine. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or over. $36 for Members, $40 for non-members. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes/.

Palos Verdes Farmers Market

Every Sunday. From the field to the table, fresh California fruits and veggies, flowers and eggs, prepared foods and more. 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Peninsula High School, 27118 Silver Spur Road, Rolling Hills Estates.

Boogie Woogie Ballroom Dinner/Dance

Celebrate the sounds of the Big Band Era with the 9-piece orchestra Webster’s Unabridged. Proceeds benefit Los Angeles Philharmonic and their youth music education programs. 6 – 10 p.m. DoubleTree, 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina, San Pedro. Tickets $200 per person. For information and tickets go to pclaphil.org.

PV Bike Club Breakfast Ride

PV Bike Club holds regular Sunday morning breakfast rides that depart at 7:30 a.m. from the fountain in Malaga Cove Plaza, Palos Verdes Estates. Riders of all types, guests and visitors are welcome. Just show up wearing your helmet and with your bike in good working condition. Most of the rides are of medium (20 to 35 miles) duration. The restaurants are generally modestly priced with good to excellent menus. These are social events – not races. We try not to leave anyone behind. Non-members/visitors may participate in a maximum of one ride before joining the club. Guests must sign a liability waiver form. Visit pvbikeclub.net. Questions: contact info@pvbikeclub.net.

5 Monday

MAY

Water-Wise Gardening, webinar

A fun and informative online event where you’ll learn how to create a beautiful garden while conserving water. Expert speakers will share tips on choosing the right plants, efficient watering techniques, and sustainable gardening practices. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or just starting out, this event is perfect for anyone looking to save water and still have a thriving garden. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.com/e/webinar-water-wise-gardening-tickets-1278069984729. 6 – 7 p.m.

6 Tuesday

MAY

Actor’s Jungle workshop, Collage

Interested in developing skills that will help you be successful in live theater or in front of a camera? Award-winning actor William August works with a small class to develop your talent. This is one of a series of workshops with friendly, supportive coaching that can lead to casting in productions great and small. 6 – 8 p.m. 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro. For questions call (424) 450-8239 or visit collageartculture.org.

7 Wednesday

MAY

Percussion Session w/Jon Poli, Collage

Professional musician and drummer Jon Poli anchors this evening that includes a little music education and a lot of playing along. Bring your congas, bongos, bodhran, darbuka, or whatever — we have a few to loan, but you may have to share those. We’ll have our kit set up and ready for an evening of percussion magic. 7 p.m. 731 S. Pacific Avenue, San Pedro. For questions call (424) 450-8239 or visit collageartculture.org.

Bohannon Lecture, Scriba Family Center

Members Ann and Lee Strong will discuss the Art of the Middle Ages from about 400 CE to 1350 CE following the fall of the Roman Empire. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

Small-Space Gardening, webinar

At this online event you will learn all about maximizing your small space for gardening. Our expert speakers will share tips on choosing the right plants, utilizing vertical gardening techniques, and making the most of your balcony or tiny backyard. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned gardener, this event is perfect for anyone looking to bring some greenery into their life. 3 – 4 p.m. Free. RSVP: eventbrite.com/e/webinar-small-space-gardening-tickets-1278108730619.

8 Thursday

MAY

Come Together, Freedom4U

To support kids and their families. A fundraiser to benefit Freedom4U Youth Programs. Beatles themed attire. Live music, inspired youth, silent & live auctions and dinner and drinks. Tickets $200. 5:30 – 8 p.m. Michael’s Tuscany Room, 470 W. 7th Street, San Pedro. For sponsor, donor and ticket information: FreedomCommunity.com.

10 Saturday

MAY

Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn

Through Sunday, May 11. Palos Verdes Art Center Artists (PVACA) presents the first Malaga Cove Art on the Lawn Show of the season, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Malaga Cove Plaza is located at the entrance to the City of Palos Verdes Estates on scenic Palos Verdes Drive West between Via Chico and Via Corta. Free parking. Free admission. More information at pvartcenter.org/support/pvac-artist-groups.

Cruising Together for the Better

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Chamber of Commerce Las Candalistas Spring Fundraiser. 5 – 9:30 p.m. Harlyne J. Norris Pavillion, 501 Indian Peak Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. $175 per person. Tickets and information: lascandalistas.ejoinme.org/cruisetickets. No walk-ins.

Native Garden Restoration

The Native Garden Restoration at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium is an opportunity to connect with nature while contributing to the upkeep of the aquarium’s beautiful native garden. Held on the second Saturday of each month from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Volunteers assist with monthly garden maintenance, offering a hands-on way to learn about native plants, enjoy the outdoors, and support environmental conservation. Volunteers should meet at the native garden located behind the aquarium at 3720 Stephen M. White Dr., San Pedro.

Pickleball For Purpose, Carson

Get ready to drink, volley, and rally for a cause at the Paddle for Purpose Pickleball Tournament. Expect an exciting day filled with friendly matches, raffles, prizes, and a whole lot of fun, all while making a meaningful impact. Help make their goal of raising $30,000 to support families experiencing homelessness. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Dignity Health Sports Pickleball Courts, 18400 Avalon Blvd, Carson. Cost: $180 per team (teams of 2). Register and more information at familypromiseOSB.org.

Nature Walk, Forrestal Reserve

Appreciate dramatic geological formations on the cliffs of this former basalt quarry. Docents will guide you on an exploration of some of the best coastal sage scrub habitat on the Peninsula. Moderate to strenuous. Park on Forrestal Dr. inside the gated area and meet at the end of Forrestal Dr., 32201 Forrestal Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m. Sign up at pvplc.org/calendar-events-list-guided-walks.

Nature Club for Kids

Reptiles with the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy 10:30 a.m. White Point Nature Education Center for a reptile themed nature club with some fun reptile activities and meet our live reptile ambassadors. Ages 3-10. 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro.

Plant Sale, George F. Canyon

Come to our nature centers during our sales to learn more about growing local native plants and purchase some for your garden. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 27305 Palos Verdes Dr. E., Rancho Palos Verdes. For more information, events and classes visit pvplc.org.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, Abalone Cove Reserve

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy to volunteer on a breathtaking coastal reserve helping restore wildlife habitat. Students can receive community service hours. 9:15 a.m – 12:15 p.m. 5970 Palos Verdes Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

11 Sunday

MAY

Second Sundays at Two

Bernadene: Blaha & Kevin Fitz-Gerald acclaimed Professors for Piano at the USC Thornton School of Music. 2 p.m. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. If this is your first time attending in-person, make a reservation by emailing ClassicalCrossroads@Earthlink.net and requesting to be included on the check-in list. For information, call (310) 316-5574 or visit PalosVerdes.com/ClassicalCrossroads.

Storytime Tails

Remarkable Reptiles with The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy at 10:30 a.m. Fun stories about the cool critters that live on the nature preserve with crafts and hands-on activities. Recommended for kids ages 3-6 and their caregivers. White Point Nature Education Center, 1600 W. Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. For more information and future events visit pvplc.org.

14 Wednesday

MAY

State of the Peninsula Breakfast

The Palos Verdes Chamber of Commerce invites you to an informative presentation featuring the four Mayors of the Palos Verdes Peninsula – PVE, RH, RHE, and RPV. 7:30 – 10 a.m. Breakfast and presentations at 8 a.m. Palos Verdes Golf Club, 3301 Vía Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. Register at palosverdeschamber.com.

Palos Verdes Peninsula Village

The Palos Verdes Peninsula Village is a dynamic organization of older adults who have joined together to help one another navigate the challenges and opportunities of aging. Meet PVP Village members and volunteers and learn about the PVP Village, its enriching social and intellectual activities and volunteer support. 11 a.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula Library, Purcell Room, 701 Silver Spur Rd, Rolling Hills Estates. Call (310) 991-3324 or email peninsulavillagepvp@gmail.com for more information or to RSVP.

Bohannon Lecture, Scriba Family Center

LA Phil Speakers Bureau members Mike Cox and Maria Moore will explore the popular “100+ Years of Stars, Under the Stars” history with previews of the 2025 summer season. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center,602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

17 Saturday

MAY

Tea Ceremony, Botanic Garden

Join us in the beautiful Dorothy and John Bohannon Rose Garden as we partner with the Urasenke Tankokai Los Angeles Association to bring you an authentic Japanese Tea Ceremony experience. Guests will observe a traditional tea ceremony, hosted and narrated by experts from the Urasenke Association, and will then enjoy a modified tea service. There you will be immersed in understanding the Way of Tea called Chado and enjoy authentic matcha and Japanese sweets. The experience highlights the zen philosophy of harmony, respect, purity, and tranquility and offers a mindful experience. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Price: $45 for Members, $50 for non-members. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes/.

Guided Nature Walk, White Point

Naturalists will guide you along a trail to discover a unique variety of wildlife in their coastal sage scrub habitat with amazing views across to the ocean. Meet in front of the Nature Center and come inside to explore after the hike. Park in the lot at the dead-end of 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. 10:30 a.m. RSVP: pvplc.org/calendar-events-list-guided-walks. Reservations not required. For more information, events and classes visit pvplc.org.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, Alta Vicente Reserve

Help restore habitat on the 22-acre restoration site to create a home for rare cactus wrens and gnatcatchers with beautiful views of Catalina Island. 30940 Hawthorne Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

18 Sunday

MAY

Guided Nature Walk, McBride Trail

Enjoy this easy walk along the McBride Trail, featuring spectacular panoramic views of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and Catalina Island. Learn about the native coastal sage scrub habitat along with a lesson on the 19th and 20th centuries history of the Palos Verdes area. For those seeking a challenge, we will also be offering a strenuous docent-led hike on the Three Sisters Trail starting at the same location. Meet at the end of Ocean Terrace Drive. Drive south on Highridge Road, cross Crest Road, turn right on Ocean Terrace Drive and park on the canyon side at the end of the street. 1 p.m. For more information, visit losserenosrpv.org or call (310) 544-5260.

Christian Science healing and speaker

Alexandre Fischer C.S., a practitioner of Christian Science healing and international speaker, will present his talk, “Is Jesus’ healing work a model for today?” This talk discusses Christian Science and how it explains the practical application of Jesus’ teachings in daily life, for anyone, including through physical healing. Free and open to the community. 2 p.m. First Church of Christ, Scientist, 3888 Via Campesina, Palos Verdes Estates. More information call (310) 375-7914 or email christiansciencepvp.org.

South Coast Cactus & Succulent Society

Kelly Griffin “Australia: A Journey into the Outback/Cape York. Kelly, known for his succulent hybrids, is excited to convey the thrills and insights of the strange and diverse succulent flora he discovered on his two Australia expeditions; one in Queensland and the other near Sydney. 1 p.m. South Coast Botanic Garden, 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Free for SCBG and SCCSS members. Non-member guests require reserved general admission tickets at scbgf.org. For more information visit southcoastcss.org.

Goat Yoga and Mimosas, Botanic Garden

Bring your mat, camera and good humor for an outdoor yoga practice you won’t soon forget, held in a fenced-in area with four furry farm companions. Goat yoga includes a mimosa (or orange juice, for those under 21), 60-minute yoga session and admission to the Garden all day. No experience required. Space is limited, advanced registration is required. Participants must be at least 10 years old, and participants under 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Price: $54 for Members, $60 for non-members. 12 – 1:30 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. To schedule your time visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes/.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, White Point Nature Preserve

Join Palos Verdes Land Conservancy at White Point Nature Preserve to maintain the preserve’s restoration area of native plant species to improve critical habitat for wildlife at the preserve and beautify outdoor natural space for the community. Students can receive community service hours. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Park in the lot at the dead-end of 1600 Paseo del Mar, San Pedro. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

Tour de Pier, Manhattan Beach

Ride in Place, Move Charity Forward. A unique Cancer Fundraiser that takes stationary cycling outdoors. Hundreds of spin bikes ride in place with an ocean view overlooking the Manhattan Beach Pier. The South Bay’s best instructors, entertainers, and celebrity guests lead a morning of 5 one-hour spin sessions loaded with energy, excitement, and emotion. In addition to the cycling portion of the Tour de Pier, our event includes a free Health & Fitness Expo that is jam-packed with fun. Check out local and national businesses, taste healthy foods and beverages, meet LA Area sports teams, and experience interactive booths. Little ones can enjoy the Kids Zone with tot-sized stationary bikes, arts & crafts, moon bounces and more.Manhattan Beach Pier & The Strand. 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. For information and to sign up visit tourdepier.com.

20 Tuesday

MAY

LeadHERS in Business

The PVP Chamber of Commerce hosts monthly Coffee & Connections for women in business. They are the 3rd Tuesday of each month from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. The purpose is to allow connection (introductions), conversation and collaboration within the business women’s community. Meet, introduce and surround yourself with other local business women. Register at palosverdeschamber.com.

21 Wednesday

MAY

Bohannon Lecture, Scriba Family Center

Sacred Vibrations, with author, singer, musician, and sound healing expert, Jeralyn Glass. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

Fleet Week Expo

Through Monday, May 26. Celebrating the 250th Anniversary of the Navy, Army and Marines. Active duty ship tours, military displays and equipment demonstrations, and live entertainment. Military band performances across L.A. Aircraft flyovers. Lots of fun for the entire family. And best of all, the weekend event is free to the general public. Visit lafleetweek.com for a schedule of events. 250 S. Harbor Blvd., San Pedro.

24 Saturday

MAY

DIY Succulent Crowns. Botanic Garden

The instructor will introduce you to the wonderful world of succulents, and guide you step-by-step to weave together a crown perfectly suited to you. Bring your creativity and enjoy a fun, floral-filled day surrounded by nature. Spaces are limited, so sign up today. This class is recommended for ages 10+. Price: $40 for Members, $44 for non-members. 2 – 3 p.m. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.

Native Plant Sale, White Point

Come to our nature centers during our sales to learn more about growing local native plants and purchase some for your garden. 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. 1600 West Paseo Del Mar, San Pedro. For more information, events and classes visit pvplc.org.

Outdoor Volunteer Day, Agua Amarga Reserve

Help remove invasive weeds and care for a community restoration site to benefit wildlife. Students can receive community service hours. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Posey Way, Rancho Palos Verdes. Sign up at pvplc.volunteerhub.com.

25 Sunday

MAY

Dog Walking Hours, SC Botanic Garden

On a select Sunday of the month, the Garden allows our Garden visitors to bring their four-legged best friends into our beautiful 87 acres. Whether you’re bringing your pups with you or not, please be aware there will be dogs in the Garden during this time. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. To schedule your time visit southcoastbotanicgarden.org.

28 Wednesday

MAY

Palos Verdes Antiques, St. Francis

Palos Verdes Antiques show opening night preview party from 6 – 9 p.m.Tickets are $50 donation presale, $75 donation at the door. The popular 3-day event features top dealers from Northern and Southern California who will display and sell a dazzling array of 18th, 19th and early 20th Century furniture, silver, prints, jewelry, china, pottery, rugs, Asian antiques, vintage Americana and more. St. Francis Church, 2200 Via Rosa, Palos Verdes Estates. For more information, call (310) 375-4617, or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org.

Fred Astaire Open House

Our Fred Astaire Dance Studio is hosting an Open House for brand new people that would like to experience the benefits of dance, meet our team and enjoy a complimentary dance class, and dive into an evening filled with great energy and music.Snacks and drinks will be provided, just bring yourselves and loved ones and dancing spirit. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. 1650 S. Pacific Coast Hwy. suite 110, Redondo Beach. Free event. Visit fredastaire.com/redondo-beach.

Bohannon Lecture, Scriba Family Center

How the Palos Verdes Peninsula Evolved. A representative of the Point Vicente Interpretive Center will follow the development of the Peninsula from early habitation by the Tongva Native Americans to the arrival of wealthy investors. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Scriba Family Center, 602 Deep Valley Drive, #310, Rolling Hills Estates. Coffee Social at 10:15 a.m. Open to the community. Space is limited. Call Renee Reymond, Program Coordinator, (310) 377-3003, for details.

29 Thursday

MAY

Palos Verdes Antiques show and sale

Through Saturday, May 31. St. Francis Episcopal Church in Palos Verdes Estates will host the 54th Palos Verdes Antiques Show and Sale. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 31, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information on the upcoming Palos Verdes Antiques Show and Sale, contact St. Francis Church at (310) 375-4617, or visit stfrancispalosverdes.org to print out a $2 discount Admission Coupon.

31 Saturday

MAY

Fair & Fun Run, Peninsula High

Lace up your sneakers for a spirited run that welcomes all ages and fitness levels. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to get moving, this run is for you. Enjoy games, food, and a lively run with your neighbors. Games and activities designed to bring smiles and laughter. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Palos Verdes Peninsula High School Track, 27118 Silver Spur Rd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sign up and information: localanchor.com/events/community-fair-fun-run.

You Are Enough 5K, Hermosa

The Third Annual YOU ARE ENOUGH 5K Run/Walk in Hermosa Beach. The event will start at the Hermosa Beach Pier/Schumacher Plaza, go to the Manhattan Beach Pier, and then back. 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. You Are Enough is the flagship mental health fundraiser for non-profit Giving Purpose Organization which was founded by South Bay resident Cathy Caplener. The entry fee is $40, $30 for groups and seniors, and children under 12 can participate for free. For more information and to sign up, visit givingpurpose.org. If you have any questions, call (310) 938-3158.

Paint & Sip, Botanic Garden

Unwind in the Garden with a creative twist with a relaxing Paint & Sip workshop where you'll design and paint your own bamboo wind chimes. Enjoy a refreshing beverage as you tap into your artistic side, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Garden. Whether you're a seasoned artist or just looking for a fun, hands-on experience, this workshop offers a perfect blend of creativity, nature, and serenity. Leave with a beautiful, custom wind chime to bring a touch of the outdoors to your home. 2 – 3 p.m. Attendees must be 21+. Price: $42 for members, $45 for non-members. 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula. Sign up at southcoastbotanicgarden.org/classes.